Wojciech Szczesny hits out at Fifa as questions mount over Russia World Cup playoff involvement

Former Arsenal shot-stopper, and Polish international Wojciech Szczesny has broken his silence on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, just days after Poland confirmed their intention to boycott their World Cup playoff against their neighbours.

On Saturday, the Polish FA confirmed that they would not fulfil their planned fixture against Russia, due to take place next month.

In addition, Sweden and the Czech Republic, who may also face Russia in a World Cup playoff, also revealed that they would not play if they were to feature against them.

“We won’t play against Russia at the World Cup, that’s for sure,” Szczesny said when asked about his clarifications on his, and Poland’s intentions.

“Let’s see if Fifa will have balls to give Russia the World Cup by forfeit – I don’t think so.”

… it’s not impossible to see them all rowing in behind Poland and Sweden, meaning Fifa has to act on Russia. If not, we may well see a split in the game (and it’s not far-fetched to think mass pull-outs from 2022). — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) February 27, 2022

Szczesny’s most recent comments follow on from his earlier remarks this weekend, when he issued his own statement on Instagram; with his wife born in the war-torn nation.

“Seeing the suffering on their faces and fear for their country makes me realise I can’t stand still and pretend that nothing has happened,” he wrote.

“The moment Putin decided to invade Ukraine he declared war not only on Ukraine but also on all the values Europe stands for. Liberty, Independence but most of all Peace.

“On 24th of March We were supposed to play against Russia in a play-off match for 2022 World Cup in Qatar. And although my heart breaks while writing this, my conscience will not let me play.

“Representing your country is the biggest honour in a footballers career but it’s still a choice. I refuse to play against players who choose to represent the values and principles of Russia.

“I refuse to stand on the pitch, wearing the colours of my country and listen to the national anthem of Russia! I refuse to take part in a sporting event that legitimises the actions of the Russian government.

“I know my impact may only be symbolic but I call on Fifa and Uefa to take action and hold Russian Federation accountable for their actions.”

