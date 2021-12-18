Ralph Hasenhuttl claims Ireland U21 midfielder has been one of the ‘best on the pitch’ at Southampton

Will Smallbone is getting back on his feet at Southampton.

After an extended injury lay-off, Southampton midfielder Will Smallbone has come in for some special praise from his manager, Ralph Hasenhuttl.

On Wednesday night, the Ireland U21 international impressed for the Saints in their 2-2 draw at home to Crystal Palace, while scoring.

Smallbone, however, has had to bide his time at St Mary’s, but the German manager claimed that he deserved his chance after his performances in training.

Ralph Hasenhuttl on Will Smallbone.

“It was brave of me to start him but he deserved to have this chance because what I have seen from him over these recent weeks has been good,” Hasenhuttl told HampshireLive.

“He has been working hard in the sessions and he has been constantly showing up. This gives me a really good feeling for handing such a young lad the chance to play.

“It was amazing what he did [on Wednesday], I must say, after such a long time.

“We’ve worked very well with him. He is very strong. He was coming back after one year out with good fitness, very good drive on the pitch.

Will Smallbone. While also struggling with long-term injuries, Smallbone has also suffered with alopecia – resulting in his loss of hair. But the Irish midfielder has remained strong despite his own personal struggles in that time.

“Over the last two weeks, I could not deny that he is one of the best on the pitch,” Hasenhuttl added. “That sends a signal to all those not playing.

“If you work hard and train well you will get the chance. They need to do this every day, then they’ll deserve to play.

“For as long as he had the energy to run and to fight, he was good. You could see that he was running out of energy at the end. We had to sub him but I think he did well.”

While Smallbone impressed on Wednesday night, he will have to wait until St. Stephen’s Day to strut his stuff in the Premier League again, with Southampton’s game being postponed due to Covid-19 related concerns this weekend.

