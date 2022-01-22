Will Keane’s remarkable scoring run for Wigan a huge plus for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland

Will Keane is on fire.

Ireland international Will Keane continued his remarkable scoring run for Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon, scoring a brace in the Latics’ win over Gillingham.

Coincidentally, Keane’s double helped Wigan to one-goal win, with his second proving to the difference at the DW Stadium.

As a result, Wigan are now coasting towards promotion back to the Championship, sitting pretty at the top of the table.

While level on points with Sunderland, Leam Richardson’s side have played four games less than second-placed Sunderland who are their closest challengers.

Will Keane continues his great form for Wigan Athletic.

But Saturday’s win was down to Keane, and his goalscoring heroics for the League One title favourites.

The Manchester-born forward opened the scoring for Wigan in the ninth minute of the game, heading home from a Gwion Edwards cross into the box.

Will Keane scores 🇮🇪pic.twitter.com/GTaJVELcfx — Rep of Ireland Player Tracker (@RepTracker) January 22, 2022

And the Irish international continued to impress for the Latics as they took a 2-0 lead into the break against their League One opposition.

But they were soon pegged back by a spirited Gillingham, with the game levelled at 2-2 afterr 70 minutes.

Will Keane.

Despite that setback, Keane prodded home a 77th minute winner for his side, maintaining their title charge.

James McClean, who has also impressed for Wigan this season, sent his corner into the box, before the ball found its way to Keane who made no mistake from close-range.

Incredibly, the goal was Keane’s 19th goal involvement of the season, recording 14 goals and five assists so far.

And that run appears likely to continue, as he looks to force his way into Stephen Kenny’s Ireland plans in 2022.

Introduced as an Ireland international just a few months ago, Keane has already made his Ireland debut under Kenny, while maintaining his club form.

While he is well behind Adam Idah in the pecking order at the moment, the ex-Manchester United youngster is showing signs of what he can do for Kenny, not that he didn’t know that already.

And yes, his form is encouraging, but given his age, it is unlikely that many will be speaking about him with as much passion as some of the younger Irish players coming through such as Evan Ferguson and the likes.

But he is now a viable option, something that Ireland have been lacking in recent times up front.

