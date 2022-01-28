Wigan boss heaps praise on ‘fantastic’ Will Keane

Will Keane is impressing at Wigan.

Wigan boss Leam Richardson has heaped praise on Irish international Will Keane, who is proving to be a real asset in his side’s promotion hunt this season.

Keane has almost 20 goal involvements to his name this season alone and is starting to become a permanent fixture in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squads.

But it is his club form that is garnering him more and more praise, as he hopes to fire the Latics to promotion back to the Championship.

Leam Richardson on Will Keane: “It’s no surprise to me at what he’s producing..”

So far this season, Keane has 14 goals to his name, and five recorded assists thus far.

As a result, he has helped his side to a very strong position at the top of League One, with promotion looking a nailed-on certainty at this point.

“The biggest compliment I can give Will is what a fantastic person he is as well as a fantastic player,” Richardson told Wigan Today. “He understands the game so well, and he just loves playing the game.

“We obviously knew the qualities he had before we signed him – everybody can see that… Last year was his best return so far, and he’s already bettered that with half the season to go.

“I have the pleasure of working with him every day, so it’s no surprise to me at what he’s producing. Fingers crossed he can keep adding to that tally.” Will Keane. And having struggled with injury in the past, Keane is starting to deliver upon his previous promise shown. A former underage international with the Three Lions, Keane earned his first senior Ireland call-up in October, and has since gone on to make his international debut for the Boys in Green. Worth listening to Will Keane’s Ireland story 🇮🇪#COYBIG | #WeAreOne | #WeAre100 pic.twitter.com/2fzC26KecE — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) November 9, 2021 In the meantime, he has helped Wigan to a commanding position in the League One promotion chase, with the Latics top of the table, with four games in hand on their closest challengers, Sunderland.

