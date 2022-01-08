Wes Hoolahan reveals how impressed he is with Irish League One duo

Wes Hoolahan knows a thing or two.

Former Ireland international Wes Hoolahan has earmarked two very impressive Irish League One talents who have impressed him most this season.

Hoolahan, who is well into the twilight of his career, is currently plying his trade with League One side Cambridge United, and is thriving there.

But on Saturday, the former Shelbourne attacking midfielder heads to St. James’ Park in the FA Cup, as his side look to cause one of the great cup upsets of recent years.

Wes Hoolahan on Ireland’s League One talents.

Ahead of the game, however, Hoolahan gave a special mention to two of his Irish counterparts in the English third-tier.

“[Stephen] Kenny is picking players from this league now, but that’s no harm,” Hoolahan told the Irish Independent.

“We played against Chiedozie Ogbene recently at Rotherham and he was brilliant.

Nemo Rangers ➡️ Cork City➡️ Limerick FC➡️ Brentford➡️ Rotherham ➡️ IRELAND Introducing your first African-born Irish goalscorer Chiedozie Ogbene 🇮🇪⚽️👏 Legend.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/1p3L4cQ4wI — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) October 9, 2021

“He’s such a threat and he can see a pass. I also like Anthony Scully at Lincoln. He stood out against us a few weeks ago.

“They beat us 5-1 and he was amazing that day, so there is talent in this league. It’s not like five years ago when Ireland had all Premier League players.”

Wes Hoolahan.

Recently, Ireland boss Stephen Kenny has called upon players from League One, and more may follow.

Portsmouth attacking star Marcus Harness is eligible to play for the Boys in Green, while his teammate Ronan Curtis is also enjoying a good season.

As mentioned by Hoolahan, Scully is perhaps an unfortunate casualty of Jamie McGrath’s rise to prominence in recent months as well.

Scully, however, has been linked with a move to a Championship side, with Blackburn Rovers said to be monitoring the ex-West Ham starlet.

