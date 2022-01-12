Cambridge player reveals what it is like to play with ‘quality’ Wes Hoolahan

Wes Hoolahan is ageing like a fine wine.

Cambridge United forward Harvey Knibbs has revealed what it is like playing alongside his teammate, and former Ireland international Wes Hoolahan.

On Tuesday night, Hoolahan lofted an exquisite ball into the path of Knibbs in a 2-1 defeat of League One rivals Portsmouth.

And speaking after the game, the Cambridge forward revealed how ‘nice’ it is to be playing alongside the Dubliner.

“It’s always nice playing with a player of his quality..”

“I liked the first one, to be fair. It’s a bit longer out than what I normally score. I think that was my first more than one-touch finish in my career so I enjoyed that one,” Knibbs told the Cambridge Independent.

Hoolahan’s assist proved to be a telling one, with United winning out by a single goal against Pompey, just days after their heroic FA Cup win away to Newcastle United.

“Me and Wes always talk about the link-up we have. We haven’t got much time on the pitch, but the time we have got he’s always assisted me and it was exactly the same for the goal at Exeter the other week.

“He swung it in and I’ve headed it, so it’s always nice playing with a player of his quality and I always know that if I make a run he will put it in the right place.”

Knibbs, however, is not the only Cambridge United player, or staff member to wax lyrical of Hoolahan’s undoubted star quality in League One.

His manager, Mark Bonner hailed the former Premier League star as ‘exceptional’ in the past; while former Ireland U21 Conor Masterson noted similar when speaking to the Kildare Nationalist in August.

“He’s a great guy and he’s a top player still a top player at 39,” he said.

“I don’t know how he does it, he’s brilliant. He helps us so much on the pitch with his experience, he is the link between everything. He’s a great person as well. He’s really down to earth and just great to have around the club.”

Despite his older years, Hoolahan remains an integral part of Cambridge’s League One survival hunt; with United 17th in League One at the moment.

