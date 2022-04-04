Wayne Rooney explains what went wrong for Man United after Alex Ferguson left

A fascinating take.

Wayne Rooney has opened up on the post-Alex Ferguson era at Manchester United, having worked with, and without the legendary boss at Old Trafford.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Rooney revealed that the era following Ferguson’s departure left a void at the club, leaving David Moyes with an ‘impossible’ task.

There has, however, been success since then, albeit on a much smaller scale, as the club descend into a shell of its former self.

“With David Moyes, I always thought, this was an impossible job, to come in and take over..”

“He was the Godfather of the club,” Rooney explained on Sky Sports. “It wasn’t just in terms of the players, but with the staff, and the academy as well. He was on top of everything..

“When you lose something like that from your club, someone else is coming in and its a massive change. With David Moyes, I always thought, this was an impossible job, to come in and take over.

🗣 “When he left, everyone in the club was down.” Wayne Rooney on what changed when Sir Alex Ferguson left Manchester United pic.twitter.com/GE7C1kqO62 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 4, 2022

“They tried to give him time to do it, but it didn’t work out.

“When he left, everyone in the club was down. Even though we won the Premier League in that season, the people in power, and some of the senior players knew it was going to be a big challenge.”

Wayne Rooney on Man United.

Rooney’s latest, honest, take on his former club is no surprise however, having explained that the club’s 2021/22 season was not good enough.

“Looking in, it hasn’t been good enough. With that group of players they have to be doing better. They are going through a tough time as a football club and everyone wants the manager situation to be sorted as soon as possible.

🗣️ “He’s a goal threat but the rest of the game, they need more.” Wayne Rooney gives his assessment on whether it was a mistake for Man Utd to resign Cristiano Ronaldo 🔴 pic.twitter.com/pwylLNO0Pt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2022

“They have to rebuild to challenge for a league title again.”

