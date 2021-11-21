Wayne Rooney opens up on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s exit from Man United

Wayne Rooney has spoken about Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United exit.

Derby County boss, and former Man United hero, Wayne Rooney has expressed his regret in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer parting ways with United.

The Red Devils parted ways with the Norwegian after a dismal defeat away to Watford on Saturday afternoon, losing 4-1 at Vicarage Road.

And after Derby’s 3-2 home win against Bournemouth, Rooney offered his take on the departure of Solskjaer, expressing regret at what happened.

Wayne Rooney on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“Firstly, its always sad when a manager loses their job,” he told Sky Sports. “Especially when it is a former teammate of mine. I feel for Ole, and the board have obviously made a decision on Ole’s future. It’s a sad day for Ole.

“In terms of myself, as I’ve said I am committed to this club [Derby County] until I get told otherwise.

“I’m the Derby County manager and I am working hard to get the best results on the pitch for this team. I am committed to this club.”

Man United.

On Sunday morning, United confirmed the inevitable that Solskjaer was going to part ways with the club after a dismal run.

The Red Devils lost five of their last seven Premier League games, with Saturday’s defeat to Watford being the final nail in the coffin.

“Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision,” the club said this morning.

“While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success.

“Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club’s history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments.

“He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family.”

