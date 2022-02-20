Wayne Rooney hails Irish underage international in big Derby win

High praise for the Irish underage international.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney hailed former Ireland U18 international Eiran Cashin, after the talented defender made his full debut for the Rams on Saturday.

Cashin’s performance saw him record a clean sheet on his full Championship bow, with Derby inching towards pulling off the impossible dream of escaping relegation.

But while there is a while to go yet for the club in terms of pulling off a miraculous survival attempt, Cashin will be hoping he can continue to prove his worth.

Wayne Rooney on Eiran Cashin: “He was magnificent..”

“I thought he was magnificent,” Rooney said, as quoted by Derbyshire Live. “It is a lot more difficult to put a young lad in at centre back than it is an attacking player, so he has had to be patient with that.

“Lee Buchanan could have played, but I didn’t want to risk him. I had trust in Cash to come in and do a good job. He has probably done better than I thought he would, if I am being honest.

“In the air, we know he gives everything, even down to the block at the end. On the ball his passing through the lines was good, stepping in at times.

“It was a perfect full debut.”

Derby County.

While a positive for Ireland, Cashin’s emergence at Pride Park comes at a vital time for Derby County.

As it stands, the Rams have considerable hope in terms of survival, having moved off bottom spot in the league in recent weeks.

But they will be acutely aware that there are more twists and turns to go, with the club’s future looking far more promising than it did a couple of weeks ago.

But that might not be enough to keep a hold of Ireland duo Festy Ebosele and Jason Knight, who are both known to be linked with big moves elsewhere.

