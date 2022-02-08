Wayne Rooney denies speculation linking Festy Ebosele with Serie A move

Wayne Rooney has spoken.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has ruled out an imminent Serie A switch for Ireland U21 Festy Ebosele, despite suggestions he was on his way to Italy last week to complete his move.

According to DiMarzio, Ebosele was travelling to Udinese to complete his move ahead of a summer switch, but that is not the case according to Rooney.

Speaking ahead of Derby’s crunch Championship clash at home to Hull City, Rooney revealed that he, and the club were surprised at what they were hearing.

“He hasn’t spoken to any clubs..”

“I was the same, I saw the news,” Rooney said, as quoted by Derbyshire Live. “I spoke to the administrators first and they were unaware, they said no clubs had contacted the club.

Great work from Sam Baldock and Tom Lawrence to put it on a plate for Festy Ebosele… And 𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 a moment for the youngster! 🤩#DCFC pic.twitter.com/VfSBwOroia — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) November 7, 2021

“Then I spoke to Festy, and he was having a two-day break with his girlfriend. He hasn’t spoken to any clubs. I spoke to the player and the club, and no one has been in touch with either the administrators or the player.”

While Rooney has poured cold water on claims that Ebosele is on his way to the Serie A, it come as little surprise that he is being linked with moves like this, as such.

Since breaking into the Derby starting XI, Ebosele has established himself as a key man for the Rams in their survival quest.

And while their survival scrap may end without success, the emergence of several young stars at Pride Park bodes well for the future.

Festy Ebosele.

Ebosele has already earned plenty of praise this season from his manager; with Rooney heaping praise on his lively at every possible opportunity.

“I’ve been really impressed with Festy [Ebosele], who came in with us during pre-season,” Rooney told his club’s in-house media team last month.

“Of course, he’s raw and he’s quick. He’s a handful to play against, and you have been able to see so many improvements.

“There’s so many of those players at the club. Luke Plange as well. You can go on and on with them all. It’s always a good feeling to that you’re helping a player to get better.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: derby county, Festy Ebosele, Wayne Rooney