Wayne Rooney reveals Festy Ebosele on brink of Serie A switch

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has confirmed that Ireland U21 international Festy Ebosele is closing in on his move to Italy, with the move set to be confirmed as early as next week.

In January, reports in the Italian press suggested that Ebosele would move to Udinese, and it appears that move is all but set to be confirmed in the coming days.

Rooney’s admission comes just a week after Ireland U21 boss Jim Crawford explained that he did not expect to retain his services for the U21s for much longer.

“I know he would have liked to have stayed but where we are at, I can’t offer him anything..”

Speaking today at a press conference, Rooney explained why he has lost his key man for next season.

“Festy Ebosele within the next week will sign for a team in Italy. I think there will be some anouncement next week, it is purely out of my control. I would have liked him to stay,” Wayne Rooney said, as quoted by the Derby Telegraph.

“I spoke to him this morning [Thursday]. I know he would have liked to have stayed but where we are at, I can’t offer him anything, the club can’t offer him anything.

“He has made a decision to look after his family and himself, which I respect, but I would have liked to have been in a position where we could have done something, but unfortunately we can’t.

“The situation we are in now is where I didn’t want the club to be. Unfortunately, we are. I can’t control that, that is above me. For the club’s future, I just hope things get sorted soon.”

Festy Ebosele. For now, however, Ebosele is embroiled in a Championship survival battle with Derby County. And while it looks unlikely that the Rams will stay up, they have a slim chance all the same. Next up for Derby is a home clash against Coventry City, with the game kicking off at 12.30pm on Saturday.

