Wayne Rooney heaps praise on Ireland U21 ‘handful’ Festy Ebosele

by Andrew Dempsey
Wayne Rooney has been left very impressed.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has heaped praise on Ireland U21 star Festy Ebosele, when speaking about the rise of his young Derby County talents.

This week one year ago, Rooney was appointed as the Rams boss on permanent basis following the departure of Dutchman Philip Cocu.

And while his hand was forced somewhat over the last 12 months amid their growing financial concerns, Rooney has hailed young stars like Ebosele in making the jump to regular first-team football.

“I’ve been really impressed with Festy [Ebosele], who came in with us during pre-season,” Rooney told his club’s in-house media team.

Since making his debut last season, Ebosele has made 19 senior appearances for the Rams in total, with the majority of those coming this season.

He has also found the back of the net in the Championship this term, netting a fine goal away to Millwall.

“There has been a lot of development in him since he came in,” Rooney adds.

“Of course, he’s raw and he’s quick. He’s a handful to play against, and you have been able to see so many improvements in terms of his positioning.

“There’s so many of those players at the club. Luke Plange as well. You can go on and on with them all. It’s always a good feeling to that you’re helping a player to get better.”

Having impressed suitably with Derby this season; Ebosele is beginning to establish himself as one of the most exciting young talents at home, and abroad.

Now a regular in Jim Crawford’s Ireland’s U21 squad, the explosive winger has been touted to make some sort of an impact in Stephen Kenny’s Ireland squad very shortly.

Nations League

But for now at least, he does have a vital derby clash against Nottingham Forest to prepare for this weekend; as Rooney’s inspired side eye a remarkable assault on Championship survival.

