Wayne Rooney offers Derby transfer update as Festy Ebosele and Jason Knight are linked with moves

An interesting update.

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has offered an intriguing transfer update surrounding the status of his squad; which may have an impact on the futures of Jason Knight and Festy Ebosele.

While the former appears content in staying at the Rams, despite interest from Leeds, Ebosele has been linked with a move to the continent in recent days.

Serie A giants Udinese have been linked with a move for the Enniscorthy teenager, as have Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart.

Despite that, Rooney has stressed, again, that any potential exit would have to go through him first, and not the club’s administrators.

Wayne Rooney: “The administrators have said to me that any players leaving would be going through me..”

This comes as the Rams have been forced to fend off interest for star forward Tom Lawrence, with the Welsh international attracting interest from AFC Bournemouth.

“I am not sure if there is a bid or what that bid is, I am not really concerned about that,” Rooney said. “I have just come off the phone with the administrators and they have reassured me that Tom will not be going.

🗣️ “I’m not prepared to walk away, I’m here to fight” 😤 Derby boss Wayne Rooney says he rejected approaches from Everton to manage his old club.#bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/JX9uNyuAHN — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) January 29, 2022

“That is pleasing because he is a player I want to keep. [And] that’s where we are at. That is what I have said; the administrators have said to me that any players leaving would be going through me.

“They have reassured me now that Tom will not be leaving so we are preparing for Sunday.”

Derby County.

While a potential boost for the Rams, they have also been bolstered in their near-impossible survival mission following the news that Rooney turned down a move from Everton to take over at Goodison Park.

Yesterday, in his live press-conference, Rooney revealed that his agent was approached by the Toffees; but he would not be moving on from Pride Park just yet.

As for Knight and Ebosele, it remains unclear as to whether or not they will remains at the club.

But following these latest comments from Rooney, they may yet stay at the Rams despite their dire financial position.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: derby county, Festy Ebosele, jason knight, Wayne Rooney