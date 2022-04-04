Wayne Rooney offers blunt assessment of Man United as Cristiano Ronaldo decision looms

No holds barred from the ex-Man United striker.

Former Manchester United striker Wayne Rooney has claimed that his former side have endured a dismal Premier League season, with the current Derby boss watching from afar.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Rooney offered his blunt take on United’s season, with questions also mounting on the future of their frontman, Cristiano Ronaldo.

On Ronaldo, Rooney explained that the experiment to bring him back to Old Trafford has failed.

“They have to rebuild to challenge for a league title again..”

“It’s been strange,” he explained on Sky Sports regarding United’s season. “I’ve been to a few of the games and watched them live, and it looks like a team of individuals.

“Whenever they make mistakes it always seems like it is difficult for them to recover as a team.

Wayne Rooney is joining Jamie Carragher on #MNF tonight! 🙌 Do you have a question you would like to ask him about his playing career? 💭 Watch MNF live on Sky Sports Main Event & Premier League from 7pm 📺 pic.twitter.com/21UYFBvN0F — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2022

“Looking in, it hasn’t been good enough. With that group of players they have to be doing better. They are going through a tough time as a football club and everyone wants the manager situation to be sorted as soon as possible.

“They have to rebuild to challenge for a league title again.”

Wayne Rooney on Cristiano Ronaldo.

But as for Ronaldo, Rooney admitted that United may be best served cutting their losses with the Portuguese icon.

“You would have to say no at the minute,” he added. “He’s scored goals, and important goals in the Champions League early on.

🗣️ “He’s a goal threat but the rest of the game, they need more.” Wayne Rooney gives his assessment on whether it was a mistake for Man Utd to resign Cristiano Ronaldo 🔴 pic.twitter.com/pwylLNO0Pt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 4, 2022

“The hat-trick against Tottenham as well, but if you are looking to the future of the club, you have to go with younger, hungry players.

“Cristiano is getting on a bit, and he certainly isn’t the player he was in his 20s. That happens, and that is football. He’s a goal threat, but they need more, young, hungry players.”

Saying that, Champions League qualification is not entirely out of the question for United, but they do require a massive swing of results to go their way.

