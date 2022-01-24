Claudio Ranieri sacked by Watford

The inevitable has happened.

Premier League strugglers Watford have sacked Claudio Ranieri, less than four months after the Italian took charge of the club; according to a report in the Athletic.

Ranieri’s exit comes just days after his Watford side crashed to a dismal 3-0 home defeat to Norwich City on Friday night, as Ireland’s Adam Idah helped the Canaries on their way to victory.

The Italian’s dismissal is his fourth in English football, having previously managed Chelsea, Fulham, and most notably, Leicester City.

Watford part ways with Claudio Ranieri.

Since taking over at Vicarage Road, Ranieri was generally unable to help the Hornets to a consistent run of form, although he did help engineer a remarkable 4-1 win at home to Manchester United.

That win, consequently, proved to be the end for then-United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who paid with his job after Red Devils’ late collapse.

There were some good performances, however, from Watford under Ranieri, as they went close to taking a scalp against Chelsea at Vicarage Road.

Claudio Ranieri.

Ranieri, of course, took over from previous boss Xisco Munoz, who parted ways with the club in October after a supposedly slow start to the season.

According to the Athletic, Watford have already began their search for a new boss, with ex-Everton boss Rafael Benitez named, just days after he left Goodison Park.

“I can assure you that the whole team and everyone at the club will do their best to get out of this situation.” 📲 @MoussaSissoko pic.twitter.com/0EqTthl19V — Watford Football Club (@WatfordFC) January 24, 2022

Meanwhile, former Chelsea and Derby County boss Frank Lampard has also been tipped for a return to the Premier League at Watford.

Watford, do, however, have a week to prepare for their next Premier League game, which is against Burnley – as the English top-flight takes its winter break.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: claudio ranieri, Premier League, Watford