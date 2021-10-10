Watch: Katie McCabe scores WSL stunner for Arsenal

Katie McCabe scores a brilliant goal for Arsenal.

Ireland international Katie McCabe continued to impress for Arsenal on Sunday afternoon as her long-range strike helped Arsenal on their way to another comfortable win.

McCabe has started the WSL campaign in flying form as Arsenal sit on top of the WSL table, with a 100% win record so far for the Gunners and McCabe.

The winger put her name up in lights again with a stunning strike from the edge of the penalty area as her form continues ahead of the international window set to return later this month.

McCabe picked up the ball on the edge of the penalty area to loop the ball over the Everton goalkeeper, and find the back of the net.

What a goal! 😍 Katie McCabe take a bow 👏 📺 Watch the #BarclaysFAWSL clash live on Sky Sports Premier League as Arsenal take the lead against Everton! pic.twitter.com/jwz3wVFgFM — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) October 10, 2021

“You can tell by the reaction of me when it goes in that I am not very prepared,” she joked while speaking to Sky Sports. “Me and the girls have been having a laugh and joke about that, but it’s always nice to contribute in games.

“I’m just happy with the three points in each game I score in. If they went in off my shin I would still take it! I’ve been playing a bit higher up this season which I have been enjoying.

“I played left-back today so I don’t mind. I’m enjoying my football at the moment.”

McCabe on form ahead of a crunch international window for Ireland.

McCabe’s form will come at a good time for Vera Pauw and her Ireland side who are set to take on Sweden and Finland later this month. The Girls in Green come into those games off the back of a morale-boosting win at home to Australia at Tallaght Stadium.

🗣 "Frida and I were the worst two in training yesterday for shooting and then we pull up with the goods today!" It's three goals in three WSL games for Katie McCabe who was awarded Player of the Match for her performance against Everton today. pic.twitter.com/2WkegydSSZ — Sky Sports WSL (@SkySportsWSL) October 10, 2021

“We’re just taking it each game as it comes,” McCabe said on her, and Arsenal’s good form. “Our calendar is very busy with the Champions League group stages, and we have back to back games week in, week out.

“It’s difficult but we are enjoying it. We have a great squad, and I think we recruited very well during the summer. The manager has come in and put his stamp on how he wants us to play. We’re playing with a lot of intensity and forward running. We are enjoying it.”

