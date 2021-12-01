Ireland boss Vera Pauw’s calls for two-tier qualifying system in international football must be considered before it is too late

Vera Pauw has called for action.

On Tuesday night, Ireland boss Vera Pauw saw her side run out easy 11-0 winners at home to Georgia in a World Cup qualifier, in a record-breaking win for the Girls in Green.

And while the result will provide a major confidence boost to Pauw and her side regarding World Cup qualification, it once again raised the questions surrounding the need for a two-tier system to be brought into the women’s game.

Even Pauw herself was forced into making those comments, suggesting that wins like Ireland’s do no side any favours when it comes to developing the game. And it is pretty clear that she has a point.

The case for a two-tier qualifying system in international football?

In recent years, women’s football has been on an upward trajectory in most of Europe, but for some, it has remained painfully stagnant.

Ireland were not the only side to run out easy winners on Tuesday night, their near-neighbours England did similar, winning 20-0 (yes, TWENTY) against Latvia.

Northern Ireland have also secured some huge wins themselves, winning 11-0 and 9-0 against North Macedonia in their last two games.

Meanwhile, Belgium also recently defeated Armenia 19-0, and that probably only scratches the surface.

And yes, it is great to see nations like Ireland, and even the North come on massively in this sense, but it begs the question, what is the point if there are teams winning, and losing by those margins?

The answer is, there probably is none.

Speaking after her side’s win on Tuesday night, Pauw admitted that UEFA should consider implementing a two-tier qualifying system again.

“We (previously) had a two-tier system and it’s time to bring that in again,” she noted. “I warned UEFA before that there is a lot of opportunities for the top-level teams, the top-level countries and they are drifting away from the rest.

“It’s great that the game develops at that level, but UEFA has to create for the – I’ve spoken about that before – the second tier and the tier under to gain more experience and more opportunities to train with each other so that we can close the gap.

“In this way, we cannot close the gap… I’m sorry for Georgia but we need to think of our goal difference and that is why we didn’t make a party of it, we kept going.”

Calls grow for a two-tier qualification system to be put in place.

For Pauw to come out and openly call for this is telling, and shows that something needs to be looked at from a UEFA point of view.

As well as Pauw, England boss Sarina Wiegman also stressed the need for something to be changed.

“Of course you want competitive games and these are not competitive games,” Wiegman said.

“We want to develop well-developed countries and the countries that are not that far, so in every country, you want to develop the women’s game.

“But I don’t think it’s good that the scores are so high. I know that has the attention of the federations and UEFA, FIFA and I think that’s good because I don’t think 20-0 is good for the development of anyone.”

The need for a two-tier qualification system.

That’s not to say that the women’s game is the only one suffering from these problems, the men’s game has, and is, as well. Look at San Marino, for example.

And yes, little was done to rectify it in the past, but the introduction of the UEFA Nations League in recent times has given teams in Europe an opportunity to develop against teams they have a real chance of competing against.

Meanwhile, it is not just in Europe where this concept of tiered qualification is utilised, it is also used in Asia, and in Oceania – and it is having varying degrees of success.

While the growth and success of women’s football is great to see, it has also born challenges between the haves and have nots.

For that to be rectified, it is imperative that something is looked at sooner rather than later, with heavy beatings doing nobody any favours, as even suggested by those on winning teams.

What that is, remains to be seen, but the simple fact is that the current system is broken, and it needs to be fixed.

