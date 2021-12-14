UEFA Nations League Draw: TV details and all the information you need to know as Ireland learn their fate

The UEFA Nations League draw will be made on Thursday evening.

The Nations League draw is set to be made later this week, and here are all the details you need to know ahead of it.

In recent years, the Nations League has grown in importance, with the competition now proving itself to be a viable means of qualifying for major competitions.

Euro 2024 will be the next competition the Nations League will have a big bearing on, and here are all the details you need to know about the draw ahead of Thursday.

When is the Nations League draw and what time is at?

The UEFA Nations League draw will take place on Thursday evening, December 16th.

From Nyon, the draw will begin at 5pm.

Where can I watch the Nations League draw?

The UEFA Nations League draw will be available to view on the UEFA website, via the link here.

When does the Nations League start?

The UEFA Nations League will begin in June 2022, with qualifiers to determine the make-up of League C and D to take place in March in a play-off round.

The full dates for the competition can be viewed below.

Which countries are in which League?

League A.

Pot 1: France, Spain, Italy, Belgium.

Pot 2: Portugal, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany.

Pot 3: England, Poland, Switzerland, Croatia.

Pot 4: Wales, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary.

League B.

Pot 1: Ukraine, Sweden, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland.

Pot 2: Finland, Norway, Scotland, Russia.

Pot 3: Israel, Romania, Serbia, Ireland.

Pot 4: Slovenia, Montenegro, Albania and Armenia.

League C.

Pot 1: Turkey, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Northern Ireland.

Pot 2: Greece, Belarus, Luxembourg, North Macedonia.

Pot 3: Lithuania, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kosovo.

Pot 4: (2 play-out winners tbc in March 2022), Gibraltar, Faroe Islands.

Play-Outs.

Kazakstan, Cyprus, Estonia, Moldova.

League D.

(2 play-out losers tbc in March 2022), Liechtenstein, Malta, Latvia, San Marino, Andorra

What are the dates for the UEFA Nations League games?

Matchdays 1 & 2: 2–8 June 2022

Matchdays 3 & 4: 8–14 June 2022

Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs for Euro 2024: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024.

