Uefa issue update on Ukraine v Ireland

Uefa have provided an update.

Uefa have confirmed that all of their sanctioned games scheduled to take place in Ukraine and Russia will no longer take place in the two nations, until further notice.

Following a Uefa Executive Committee, the decision was made to strip Russia of hosting the 2022 Champions League final in light of ‘the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe’.

The European showpiece will now take place in Paris, at the Stade de France. And in addition, UEFA have confirmed that ‘Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice’.

As a result, this decision will have an impact on the Ukraine v Ireland game due to take place in June.

The statement.

“The UEFA Executive Committee today held an extraordinary meeting following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe,” it read.

“The UEFA Executive Committee decided to relocate the final of the 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET.

“UEFA wishes to express its thanks and appreciation to French Republic President Emmanuel Macron for his personal support and commitment to have European club football’s most prestigious game moved to France at a time of unparalleled crisis.

The 2021/22 UEFA Men’s Champions League final will move from Saint Petersburg to Stade de France in Saint-Denis. The game will be played as initially scheduled on Saturday 28 May at 21:00 CET. Full statement: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) February 25, 2022

“Together with the French government, UEFA will fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement.

“At today’s meeting, the UEFA Executive Committee also decided that Russian and Ukrainian clubs and national teams competing in UEFA competitions will be required to play their home matches at neutral venues until further notice.

“The UEFA Executive Committee further determined to remain on standby to convene further extraordinary meetings, on a regular ongoing basis where required, to reassess the legal and factual situation as it evolves and adopt further decisions as necessary.”

Ukraine v Ireland.

As a result of Uefa’s decision, it now means that Ireland’s planned trip to the country in June has been postponed, for now.

The Boys in Green had been due to take on the Ukrainians in the Uefa Nations League, with a double-header still planned to take place.

But the away fixture for Ireland is now likely to take place at a neutral venue elsewhere in Europe.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland, Ireland v Ukraine, uefa champions league, Ukraine, ukraine war