UEFA claim biennial World Cup plan will harm the women’s game

UEFA claim biennial World Cup will harm the women’s game.

UEFA have criticised plans to hold the World Cup every two years under new plans being proposed by FIFA in recent weeks.

The women’s game has seen much growth in recent times, but UEFA fear that a World Cup every two years would ‘fundamentally alter the course and development’ of the women’s game.

The body stressed the need for an open discussion to be had in order to find a solution to the current dispute that UEFA claim will harm the women’s game.

UEFA hit out at FIFA World Cup plans.

“The proposed plans by FIFA to stage both the men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments every two years will have profoundly detrimental sporting, economic, societal and many other impacts that will fundamentally alter the course and development of the women’s game,” a UEFA statement read.

“The fast-paced nature of the (so far) very selective consultation process and all-but agreed proposals have not allowed a careful reflection on what is in the best interests of the future development of women’s football or adequately assessed the possible irreversible consequences such a change might entail..

The proposed plans by FIFA to stage both the men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments every two years will have detrimental sporting, economic, societal and many other impacts that will fundamentally alter the course and development of the women’s game. Full statement: ⬇️ — UEFA (@UEFA) October 4, 2021

“To be clear, this is not in any way about Europe defending its position, nor a question of national team versus club football.”

UEFA looking for an ‘open forum’ with FIFA.

With UEFA perhaps fearful of losing their status in world football, they stressed that their desire is for an open discussion to be held with the relevant bodies to find a resolution to the conflict.

“Our reservations centre on our desire for a balanced and inclusive global development that gives women and girls the best conditions to play the most beloved game at all levels and in every society,” they add,

“No one has more insight and understanding of this complexity than those who nurture the game on a daily basis – clubs, leagues, players and coaches – in addition to the governing bodies at confederation, national and regional levels.

🙋‍♀️ As we welcome a new era for women's football with the start of the new @UWCL, we remind ourselves of some of the game-changing figures in action this week…#WomenInFootball #UWCL pic.twitter.com/FzNXBnGqiB — UEFA (@UEFA) October 4, 2021

“Our desire is for FIFA to engage in a genuine, joint and open forum with all relevant football bodies and stakeholders, to assess with the required depth and understanding of the specific context and stage of development of the women’s game and its connection to men’s football, all the consequences the proposals will cause.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: FIFA, uefa, World Cup