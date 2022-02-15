UCD boss Andy Myler hoping his Ireland U21 stars can fire ahead of their top-flight return

A big year awaits the Students.

UCD boss Andy Myler is hoping that his young side, spearheaded by Ireland U21 duo Colm Whelan and Liam Kerrigan will be able to fire ahead of their top-flight return.

In other years, Myler may have lost his Ireland U21 internationals, but he has been able to keep hold of them ahead of their opening day bow.

But the Students do face the daunting task of taking on reigning Premier Division champions Shamrock Rovers in their first game of the season.

And while there are plenty of good players within UCD’s squad, the names of Whelan and Kerrigan are likely to grab most, if not all of the attention and headlines.

“The boys are good players,” Myler explains to Pundit Arena. “They’re U21 internationals and they are doing well there as well. There was lots of interest in them, as you would expect.

“That is what we expect, and what we want for them. There are players that we hope will continue to improve because they will need to in the Premier Division.

“But we think they can. They are really good players, and they’ve showed that in pre-season so we’re hoping for a good season.”

Given their rising star as international, and club level, the two UCD forwards may have had interest in them, but they never going to leave Belfield.

“We spoke with the lads a long way out of where they were,” the UCD boss explained. “They bought into the way the cycle works in terms of finishing their degrees.

“We weren’t thinking of losing them. But we’re quite open in our dealings with the players, and they’re quite open in their dealings with us.

“We’re just looking forward to seeing the two boys play at this level.”

Whelan, however, heads into the new season with a huge reputation as one of the most prolific young strikers in the country.

In just two seasons, the Co. Kilkenny native’s name is already inside the top-10 scorers of the club’s history.

But those goals have mainly arrived in the First Division, although Myler is confident his star man can deliver in the top-flight.

“The most important thing Collie brings to the team is his work-rate and ethic..”

“I’ve no doubt that he will score goals in the Premier Division and beyond, to be quite honest,” he added.

“The first game I managed UCD was a friendly against Dundalk, and Colm was playing in a very put together UCD side that night and scored straight away.

“He can do that no problem. But the most important thing Collie brings to the team is his work rate and ethic. That’s as important to us as his goals.”

But the fear every year at UCD is that players will move on, and that is likely to be the case yet again in 2022.

With Whelan and Kerrigan completing their studies in the summer, it remains unclear if they will be able to retain their star duo until the end of the season.

“There will be an exodus at one point,” he admits. “Currently, we are going through a cycle of trying to bring players in the next scholarship.

“We hope to bring in a new calibre of player. There may be guys who are ready to come in and play in the Premier Division, and there will be others who need time to develop.

But we’ll be trying to make sure players next year can come into playing Premier Division football, that’s all we can do.

“Fellas will leave, and we will wish them all the best, but I’m not foreseeing a massive exodus.”

The task on hand, however, is a tough one this season, and it has been exacerbated by their start to the season.

Just two days before they take on the Hoops at Tallaght Stadium, UCD face UCC in the Collingwood Cup.

“We have to play a Collingwood Cup game on Wednesday, and then we play Shamrock Rovers on the Friday,” Myler explained. “For some reason that’s been allowed to happen. I’m not sure why because the people involved in the FAI manage both sides of this.

“I’ve no idea why we have to play a game on a Wednesday before a Friday, which will have obvious repercussions for us more than any other university or club. That’s very disappointing because we do like to take both competitions very seriously, but we’re going to have to deal with it.”

But while there is a frustration with their scheduling of games this week, Myler is relishing his side’s opening night showdown against the champions. Kick-off on Friday night is at 8pm.

