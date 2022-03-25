Tyreik Wright: Ireland’s U21 who went from big GAA dreams to playing for Aston Villa

Tyreik Wright has reflected on his career journey thus far.

Hailing from Cork, Ireland U21 Tyreik Wright has endured plenty of ups and downs in his young career thus far, enduring losses of form, and injuries going against him at key times.

But now aged 20, Wright is finding his feet in senior first-team football in the UK, albeit on loan with League Two strugglers Colchester United.

Although, not so long ago, it appeared that Wright had his heart set on playing Gaelic football, rather than chasing the professional football dream with Aston Villa.

A former player of Eire Og, it was just after his time at the Kennedy Cup when Wright realised he had a real chance of making it in professional football. And that is a chance that he may just be taking with aplomb.

“I wanted to be a Gaelic footballer more than a footballer..”

Wright grew up in Cork along with current Irish senior international Adam Idah, with their paths crossing on several occasions on Leeside.

While both were supremely talented in the football sphere, the pair were also quite impressive young athletes for their age, excelling in athletics.

“We were dual partners from underage, and won All-Irelands together,” Wright explained on his early days with Idah. “We did everything, long jump, sprinting, shot putt.

“He was the best at sprinting and long jump as well, I just tagged along. We’re both busy people [now] with football, but we check in every now and then [with each other].

“I am very proud of him and what he’s achieved in his career so far. I wish him nothing but the best and I am proud of him.”

But while both players excelled in a range of early sports, Wright openly admits to wanted to be a Gaelic footballer, more so than a professional footballer.

Good luck to Tyreik Wright 🇮🇪 and Armando Dobra 🇦🇱, who are heading out on international duty for this weekend’s set of fixtures. 👇 #ColU — Colchester United FC (@ColU_Official) March 23, 2022

Although, once the Kennedy Cup came calling at U12s, Wright was forced to stick or twist, and he opted to then chase the professional football dream.

“I played Gaelic football, I loved it,” he explains. “I wanted to be a Gaelic footballer more than a footballer, the hurling wasn’t for me at all.

“It was U12s, before the Kennedy Cup when I gave it up [at Eire Og].”

“With Gerrard coming in he’s given a lot of players from the academy a first-team opportunity..”

Since then, Wright made the move across the water at 16 to Aston Villa from Lakewood Athletic in 2018, vindicating that decision to stick with football.

Although, it has not been an easy path, having not been able to go home for two years due to Covid-19, and suffering racial abuse on social media, where a 17-year-old was charged by police.

Aston Villa Football Club is appalled by the racist abuse of one our academy players, Tyreik Wright. We will work alongside Walsall to provide Tyreik with any support he requires and will continue to do everything we can to report and help root out all forms of discrimination. — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) February 24, 2021

“I haven’t been home to Cork in two years, I was missing family a lot, there have been family problems, but you have to deal with it, most of it was game time,” he explained on his internal battles.

“I feel like I should be playing every game but it didn’t go that way and you move on. It was difficult, there were times I was on the phone, not crying but upset, to my mum.

“She came over this week to see how I was and she was at my game on Monday, seeing family helps a lot.”

And on his racial abuse, he added: “To be honest I haven’t thought about it really.

“You just have to move on from these things, otherwise if you dwell on it too much it can affect your performance on the pitch. I don’t really take any notice of it, to be honest. They are arrogant, uneducated people.”

But recently, his cause at Villa Park has been aided by the recent arrival of Steven Gerrard as manager, who has not been afraid to give youth a chance at the club.

“I’ve got another year at Villa – until 2023,” he began. “I’ll go back into pre-season with the first-team, I think, hopefully.

“And we’ll just see where we go from there, if they want me to stay or go back out on loan. Obviously, the end goal is to stay at the club and play Premier League football, but I guess we’ll see how it goes.”

He then added: “I want to play Premier League football, if it doesn’t happen at Villa I will be definitely looking to see what other options are in store.

“I’ll see what happens in pre-season and have a chat with myself about it.

“With Gerrard coming in he’s given a lot of players from the academy a first-team opportunity, especially when I am going on loan and playing first team football I know what it takes now, I can see myself taking the leap.”

Tyreik Wright.

But for now at least, Wright is fully focused on the task at hand with the Ireland U21 side, ahead of their crunch European Qualifier away to Sweden on Tuesday.

“To be fair I don’t really concentrate on Sweden,” Wright said on the game. “I like to concentrate on myself more than the opposition. I know what we’ve got here, a lot of talented players.

“We played them in November and we beat them as well, so I’ll be looking forward to the next game and hopefully we’ll get the job done.”

Jim Crawford’s side take on the Swedes on Tuesday evening at 5pm, with coverage of the game to be had on RTE 2. Coverage of the game begins at 4.30pm.

