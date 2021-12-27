Thomas Tuchel reveals his inspiring half-time chat with Romelu Lukaku

Are Chelsea back in the title race?

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed his half-time chat with forward Romelu Lukaku, after the Belgian inspired Chelsea to a big win on the road away to Aston Villa.

After falling behind, thanks to a Reece James own-goal, the Blues roared back to win the game 3-1, with a Lukaku brace proving itself to be telling.

Lukaku, who was only just returning from a bout of Covid-19, bullied, and harassed the Villa defence, with Ezri Konsa and Tyrone Mings unable to deal with him.

And Tuchel has detailed exactly what he said to him as the Blues breathed new fire into their title hopes.

Thomas Tuchel on his Romelu Lukaku chat.

“I said to him to be very honest and tell me if he thinks he can play 45 minutes. He said yes and I said, okay, so try to play 45 minutes,” Tuchel explained. “There’s no doubt that he’s super important. Every player is super important but Romelu will be a key player, nobody doubts that, but last time he started for us was in October and not because of quality or because we have any doubts that we are better without him starting.

“It’s not the case. He was simply unlucky to get injured and after injury, while he was struggling to come back he caught Covid so he had again 10 days out and then suffered from symptoms. “Now we put him on the pitch for 45 minutes, which was more than the fitness and medical department recommended for him, but we thought we can take the risk and be more offensive with him, and I’m happy of course that it went well for today. “Let’s see now how the reaction is and how he adapts from here.” Romelu Lukaku. Lukaku’s goal-scoring cameo also brought an end to his long run of a barren Premier League goalless spell, against the side he last scored against. The three-punch KO! 🥊#AvlChe pic.twitter.com/ELdgg3rlYD — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 26, 2021 Chelsea, with their win, moved level on points with Liverpool, and they take on Brighton & Hove Albion in their next Premier League game. Kick-off at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night is at 7.45 pm.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, Premier League, romelu lukaku, Thomas Tuchel