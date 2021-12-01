Troy Parrott criticised for ‘lack of discipline’ after red card in penalty shootout win for MK Dons

It was a night to forget for MK Dons, and Ireland international, Troy Parrott.

Ireland forward Troy Parrott had his discipline called into question after MK Dons played out a scoreless draw with Leyton Orient in the EFL Trophy last night.

Parrott was dismissed at the very end of the game following an altercation with Orient player Theo Archibald, squaring up to his opponent needlessly.

For the Dubliner, however, he was able to see his side win on penalties, but his discipline came in for criticism by his MK Dons boss, Liam Manning.

Manning described Parrott’s outburst as a ‘lack of discipline’ in a game that was coming to a rather stale conclusion at Brisbane Road.

Parrott has struggled in recent weeks at the Stadium MK, with his last start prior to last night coming on November 6th in the FA Cup.

And his most recent indiscretion may cost him as he faces down the barrel of a suspension.

90+2: Troy Parrott is shown a straight red card. 🔴 0-0 ⚪️ — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) November 30, 2021

“It was a lack of discipline,” Manning said about Parrott’s outburst after the game. “Their lad has raised his hands but you have to say ‘so what’ not to retaliate the way he did.

“It was just a lack of discipline for me.”

After enjoying a positive start to life in Milton Keynes, Parrott’s form has started to dip slowly at his new club.

He has also struggled to force his way back into Stephen Kenny’s Ireland set-up in recent months, with his last start coming in the 1-1 draw against Azerbaijan in September.

He did, however, come on as a sub in Ireland’s three most recent wins against Luxembourg, Azerbaijan and Qatar – but he played a combined total of 65 minutes in those three outings.

