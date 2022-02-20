MK Dons Irish trio impressing as the League One promotion race hots up

Ireland’s MK Dons contingent are firing.

Liam Manning has backed his MK Dons side to continue firing, with his Irish trio are maintaining their impressive seasons at Stadium:MK.

The Dons are now in third position in League One, and are just three points behind Wigan Athletic who are second in the league table.

But key to that is their Irish trio of Warren O’Hora, Troy Parrott, and now Ireland U21 Conor Coventry.

Liam Manning on Troy Parrott: “He’ll score goals. I’ve got no worries about that..”

On Saturday, however, Parrott continued to prove his worth to the cause in Milton Keynes, recording two assists in their 2-1 win away to Sunderland.

Despite that, he was unable to score – with his goal-drought continuing in the meantime.

“Troy wants to score goals,” Manning said amid Parrott’s goal drought. “He’s the same as every other striker, but he’s really matured and understands now..

“He knows there is an element of trust [now]. The work he puts in and out of possession, and the work he puts in tracking back. He competes, and he showed some moments of real quality today to contribute to the goals.

“If he keeps doing that, he’ll score goals. I’ve got no worries about that.”

Ireland’s MK Dons trio impressing.

And while Manning may have singled out Parrott for another impressive display, the Dons’ other Irish stars are impressing at the club.

Warren O’Hora is one in particular who has enjoyed a superb season, with the former Bohemians defender proving his worth in spades in senior football.

“I’m still trying to improve,” O’Hora said in December while speaking to Pundit Arena. “That’s the way I would manage success if I’m honest.

“There are a lot of players who have played one game in the Premier League, and then they’ll go on to play for three or four seasons in U23s football.

“I’m in the right spot for my career at the moment, and I’m really happy where I am.”

In addition to O’Hora, Conor Coventry is also proving his worth at the club – having joined on loan from West Ham United.

“I’ve known Conor a long time. I knew exactly what we’d get from him,” Manning said last week on Coventry. “What we’ve done is bring someone in who’s settled in quickly & added to the team.”

“I’ve known Conor a long time. I knew exactly what we’d get from him.. “What we’ve done is bring someone in who’s settled in quickly & added to the team.” 🗣️ Some nice words from MK Dons boss Liam Manning on Ireland U21 Conor Coventry today 👇 (3min)pic.twitter.com/6ND0AkylCV — Andrew Dempsey (@AndrewDempsey98) February 12, 2022

And while MK Dons may not be the most fashionable of clubs for Irish supporters, their growing Irish contingent is one that is well worth keeping a close eye on as the League One promotion race hots up.

