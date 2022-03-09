Troy Parrott grabs ‘deserved’ brace as MK Dons impress in League One

Troy Parrott has finally scored.

Ireland international Troy Parrott scored for the first time in 2022, as MK Dons continued their League One promotion charge against Cheltenham Town.

Parrott opened the scoring, before striking again in the second-half to secure a pivotal three points for Liam Manning’s side against their League One rivals.

And while the Dubliner has impressed in recent weeks for the Stadium:MK outfit, he has been unable to add goals to his game, but he has broken that duck.

“Troy’s goal was thoroughly deserved..”

His first, a header, came following a corner-kick that broke down on the edge of the MK Dons penalty area, before he then thumped home a rasping finish to all but end the game as a contest late on.

Speaking after the game, his manager, Liam Manning praised his key man for getting the goals his play deserved.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, when they set up like they did for the first-half,” he began. “It was challenging to maintain the intensity and speed that we needed to play the ball at.

“But we showed some real moments of high quality for the goals and then were sloppy in some moments. But at this stage we can take the three points and move on.

“[Troy’s goal] was thoroughly deserved. He’s worked so hard for the team recently, and it’s a credit to himself getting his goals tonight. It was tough, they were really well organised and set up.

“They were well structured and you’re not going to get loads of chances, so it’s about being patient and controlling the game by passing the ball quickly. I thought we did that well at times.”

Importantly for Parrott, and MK Dons, the result keeps their strong hopes of claiming automatic promotion to the Championship alive.

In addition to the Dubliner, Warren O’Hora and Conor Coventry are also impressing with the League One side.

Currently third in the league standings, MK Dons are level on points with Wigan Athletic, who they face on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3pm.

