Troy Parrott continuing to impress while on loan at MK Dons ahead of international break

Spurs loanee Troy Parrott is continuing to impress at MK Dons as the League One side continue to soar in the table after a thrilling draw on Tuesday night.

The Dubliner grabbed another assist for his side last night as Scott Twine grabbed a hat-trick against Fleetwood Town at home.

Twine may be familiar to those of a League of Ireland vintage, with a prior loan stint at Waterford, as Warren O’Hora and Peter Kioso also featured for MK Dons.

Parrott, however, came to the fore once more as MK Dons’ season continues to go from strength to strength.

Parrott impressing in League One.

The Dubliner has enjoyed a positive start to life in League One with MK Dons, playing a key role in their recent rise.

Parrott has six goal involvements in eight league games for the Dons, scoring three. Last night, he also created five chances in the game, the most of any player on the pitch through the game.

He was also handed a 6.5 player rating by MiltonKeynes.co.uk, with the platform describing his industrious performance.

Didn’t get much of a sight of goal as he played in behind Watters rather than as the out-and-out striker.

Parrott relishing his fresh start at MK Dons.

Just last week, Parrott faced the media, where he explained his impressive start to the season at Stadium:MK.

“I’m enjoying it a lot,” Parrott said.“It’s gone really well so far. I’ve a couple of goals and I’d like to have a lot more but, for one reason or another, I haven’t but I’m taking confidence out of the ones that I have.

“So far in every game, I’ve had over one chance at least so that excites me a lot. It gives me confidence going on the pitch knowing the boys will create chances for me and likewise me for them. It’s going well at the moment.

“We all get along really well and the results have been good but it’s important that we keep picking up points and get on with it.”

Parrott looking to continue his impressive form ahead of the international break.

Parrott’s form comes at a good time for him at both club and country level ahead of the upcoming international break.

While he may not start in each of the next two games for Stephen Kenny’s side, he may very well find himself involved at some point to do so.

Another assist for Troy Parrott, a West Brom debut off the bench for Jayson Molumby and a start for the returning Enda Stevens. Ireland's squad should be in slightly sharper shape for this international window at least. #COYBIG — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) September 28, 2021

For now, however, Parrott will be focused on his club ambitions as MK Dons continue to soar.

“The season has only started but hopefully by the end of the year people are looking at us more seriously.”

