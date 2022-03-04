Troy Parrott reveals the secret behind his return to form at MK Dons

Troy Parrott is a man in form.

Ireland international Troy Parrott has revealed some of the secrets behind his return to form at MK Dons, as his rise continues at Stadium:MK.

After a stuttering period mid-season, Parrott has begun to fire for the Dons, with fellow Irish stars Warren O’Hora and Conor Coventry also impressing for Liam Manning’s side.

And today, Parrott has revealed the secrets behind his good form in recent weeks.

“Form is temporary, and giving 110% every week is something that I can choose to do..”

“I was doing well at the start of the season, and if I’m being honest, I fell off a little bit into the middle of the season,” Parrott revealed when speaking at a pre-match press conference. “There was no one thing that changed..

“But I just realised I couldn’t sit around and let it go by. I needed to make every time I was on the pitch count, and give it 110% every game.

“Ultimately, you get one shot at it, and I want to be a footballer. I want to play at a high level, and I realised that I couldn’t just let it go by.

“Form comes into it a little bit, and confidence. But I’ve come to terms with it.. If I run the way I do, and if I give it 110% the rest will look after itself.

“Form is temporary, and giving 110% every week is something that I can choose to do. It’s my choice if I want to do that every week or not. And that’s what I want to do.”

For Parrott, it is not only him who is reaping the rewards of his improved attitude, with Manning also lumping praise on the young Irish forward.

“Troy is in a good spot,” he explained. “He’s been terrific in the last 6-8 weeks and done really well, especially what he has contributed to the team with his defensive responsibilities and the impact he’s had in attacking areas.”

Most importantly, Parrott’s return comes at an important time for the Irish senior set-up, with Adam Idah ruled out until the end of the season.

But for now, the focus is on his club form, as MK Dons eye promotion to the Championship in the coming months.

