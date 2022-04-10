Troy Parrott nets Marco van Basten like equaliser in crunch MK Dons clash

What a strike from Marco van Basten Troy Parrott.

MK Dons boss Liam Manning hailed Troy Parrott, but stopped short of likening the Dubliner’s equaliser to Marco van Basten’s iconic Euro 88 strike for the Netherlands.

Parrott fired home with a superb strike to level with AFC Wimbledon, as the Dons battled back to secure a point from a goal behind.

The goal was the Irish international’s seventh league goal of the season from 37 games.

“I cannot compare it to van Basten yet!..”

Peeling off the shoulder of his opposite number, Parrott blasted home from a perfectly weighted ball into his path.

Hear from Head Coach Liam Manning following his side’s 1-1 draw with AFC Wimbledon 👇 pic.twitter.com/3lS8egLTcV — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) April 9, 2022

And the win saw MK Dons move a point further clear of Rotherham United, who fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Charlton Athletic.

“I haven’t seen it back yet but all I know is that it was a moment of quality,” Manning told the MK Citizen. “He had good control of it, but I cannot compare it to van Basten yet! Troy Parrott scores sublime volley for MK Dons 🦜️🎯 pic.twitter.com/hRxnS7oLJY — Sky Sports (@SkySports) April 9, 2022

“It was great technique, a terrific finish. I felt we deserved to get something from the game, so it was nice to score in that manner and extend the run.” Troy Parrott. Also speaking after the game was Parrott, who revealed that his manager’s faith has seen him find his feet at his loan side.

“The gaffer has shown massive faith in me, even when I was playing and not scoring, he kept giving me game time,” he added.

“It’s nice to be able to repay him. I have a really good relationship with the manager.”

