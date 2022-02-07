Patience proving key for Troy Parrott at MK Dons

Troy Parrott is a man in form.

Ireland international Troy Parrott is finding his form at League One side MK Dons once more, bringing an end to a fallow few months on the goalscoring front.

Parrott, 20, endured a challenging number of months for his loan side, but is beginning to come up trumps for Liam Manning’s side who are well in the League One promotion hunt.

And while it appears unlikely that Parrott will be returning to Spurs any time soon as a first-team regular, his recent form is a lesson for the Dubliner, with patience proving itself to be key.

Patience proves key for Parrott.

Parrott’s chance, however, has come amid the backdrop of a departure at MK Dons, with Max Watters returning to his parent club Cardiff City.

Despite that element of luck going his way, Parrott has grasped his latest opportunity with both hands, and is once again showcasing his obvious ability once more.

“Troy has had to be patient for his chance,” Manning said on Saturday after MK Don’s win at home to Lincoln City. “He’s shown a level of energy and intensity, he looks sharp and there is a challenge for him to keep that. He played a massive part today.

“I speak to him all the time, we’re always talking to all of them about their levels of performance. When I pick a team, I pick what the team needs, and the challenge for the players it to force their way into it.

“People forget Troy is still developing. He’s so young. He burst onto the scene and when that happens, the level of pressure and expectation goes through the roof.

“He’s in a good spot. He now has to keep at this level and recognise why he’s playing well and reflect and continue doing that. He looked good (against Lincoln).” Troy Parrott. And while he has often struggled with MK Dons in League One, it is becoming apparent that this loan move is exactly what Parrott needs. For many young players, it can be easy to be swallowed up in senior football, but what is most important is the ability to come through those setbacks. And while there is a long way to go yet for the 20-year-old Dubliner, this recent return to form should be an important lesson for him, during an important formative stage of his young career.

