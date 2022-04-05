Troy Parrott and Conor Coventry combine for MK Dons as the League One promotion race hots up

A great night for Ireland’s MK Dons trio.

Ireland senior international Troy Parrott, and U21 captain Conor Coventry combined for MK Dons this evening as their League One promotion chase ratcheted up another notch.

Parrott opened the scoring with a glorious chip, before C0ventry then curled home a brilliant effort on goal to seal a 2-1 win for the Dons.

The win sends MK Dons into the automatic promotion places, although they have played two games more than third-placed Rotherham United.

Parrott’s opener saw him latch onto a superbly weighted ball just outside the penalty area, before then dinking the ball over the despairing hand of Crewe Alexandra keeper Dave Richards.

Exquisite technique from Troy Parrott for his goal 👌#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/lFOWYSoAe9 — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) April 5, 2022

And just 16 minutes later, Coventry got in on the act for the hosts, as he curled home a superb effort into the top corner after embarking on a superb, burrowing run through the heart of the Crewe Alexandra midfield.

Former Bohemians central-defender Warren O’Hora also featured for the Dons, but he was unable to pick up another clean sheet on the night.

Irish in action.

Elsewhere in League One, Kieran Sadlier scored in Bolton Wanderers’ 1-1 draw with Gavin Bazunu’s Portsmouth.

Will Keane also scored for Wigan Athletic in their 3-0 win at home to Accrington Stanley, with fellow Irish international Jamie McGrath coming off the bench late on.

In the Championship, John Egan picked up a clean sheet in Sheffield United’s 1-0 win at home to QPR. Jimmy Dunne and Jeff Hendrick both featured for the R’s who suffered a setback in their Premier League promotion chase.

A clean-sheet for John Egan and the returning Enda Stevens ✅#COYBIG https://t.co/i2qnBlt6k7 — Kenny’s Kids (@KennysKids) April 5, 2022

Meanwhile, both Festy Ebosele and Jason Knight’s Derby County survival hopes took a bit of a hit, with Reading winning out 2-1 at home to Stoke City.

Reading’s win sees Derby go nine points off safety with just six games left to play.

