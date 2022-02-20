Ex-Ireland international explains why Marcelo Bielsa would be ‘incredible’ for Man United

An interesting take, for sure.

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa would be ‘incredible’ for Manchester United, according to former Ireland international Tony Cascarino.

Cascarino was speaking on talkSPORT before United’s 4-2 thriller with Leeds on Sunday, with the Red Devils continuing to show significant signs of weakness at times.

But they did evenntually get the job done, with Anthony Elanga coming to the fore when it mattered most off the bench.

“I personally love his brand of football..”

And despite their defeat, Cascarino is unlikely to have changed his mind regarding his opinions on Bielsa taking over United.

“I personally love his brand of football,” Cascarino said. “I think he’d be an incredible fit at Manchester United.

“The reason he doesn’t stay at football clubs or doesn’t commit to them is because he only sees his job year by year and no more.

“I think Bielsa gets a raw deal in many ways,” Cascarino added. “Think of Leeds before Bielsa walked through the door and look where they are now.

“Are they ever going to compete with Man City, Liverpool, Manchester United, clubs that spend huge amounts of money on wages? No he’s not but he produces very, very effective teams.

“He’s done it in a very different way in many different places and in different countries.”

And while Cascarino’s claims may be well placed, it is highly unlikely that Bielsa will ever depart Leeds for Manchester United.

Should he do that, it would likely ruin his legacy at Elland Road, given the rivalry between the two clubs.

