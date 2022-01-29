Ex-Ireland international slams Frank Lampard’s managerial record

Tony Cascarino has it in for Frank Lampard.

Ex-Ireland international Tony Cascarino has hit out at Frank Lampard’s managerial record, with the ex-Chelsea boss set to take over the reins as Everton boss.

And while Lampard may be the Toffees’ board preferred pick, Cascarino believes that the former England international has the manager has the managerial ‘silver spoon’ in his mouth.

Lampard is expected to take over the reins at Goodison Park this weekend following the departure of Rafael Benitez as manager earlier this month.

“He’s a lucky man..”

“He’s a lucky man, Frank,” Cascarino said on talkSPORT. “I mean that in a good way because he was an incredible player.

“He was a fantastic player and got given the Derby [County] job. Now obviously Uncle Harry [Redknapp] had been involved with Derby and recommended him. Rightly so, he’s an intelligent guy.

“But what manager in the Championship, coming sixth, would get the Chelsea job? Absolutely nobody. He was given it because he was a legend to Chelsea.

👀 “He’s a lucky man.” 🤔 “What manager who finished 6th in the Championship would get the #CFC job? No body.” 🥄 “He’s the manager with a silver spoon in his mouth because of how good a player he was!” Tony Cascarino has his say on Frank Lampard’s managerial career so far pic.twitter.com/05m8LakkT8 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 29, 2022

“Under difficult circumstances, with an embargo and having to nurture a team… But when he left, I think there were 9th in the table.

“And this is not a very nice line to use, but I’ll say it because I thought of it… He has the management silver spoon in his mouth because a lot has happened for Frank because of how good he was as a player.

“He hasn’t earned stripes, as in what he’s achieved, to be Chelsea manager or Everton manager.

“There were circumstances and one of them at Chelsea was obviously being a legend of the club. This is just factual stuff.”

Frank Lampard

And while Cascarino’s comments may be a well-established view by now, it will matter little to Lampard.

On Friday night, it emerged that the Premier League legend was set to be appointed by the club, with Everton on the cusp of being dragged into a relegation dogfight.

It has also been reported that Lampard would be keen to bring some former coaches from Chelsea to Goodison Park, with Anthony Barry and Steve Holland tipped to join him.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: everton, frank lampard, tony cascarino