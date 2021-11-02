First Division Playoffs: Treaty United dare to dream as top-flight dream awaits

The First Division Playoff series begins on Wednesday evening, with four teams vying for promotion to the top-flight of Irish football.

At the Carlisle Grounds, Bray Wanderers host Galway United in their first-leg clash, while First Division new boys Treaty United take on UCD at the Markets Field in their own first-leg tie of the First Division playoffs.

But for Treaty, this season has been a remarkable one, having not been in the league ever before, and with a fully amateur squad that was pulled together just three days before the transfer deadline in February.

In fact, they only learned that they would be entered into the league less than a month before the start of the season – and they still made the playoffs, ahead of Munster rivals Cork City, and the much-touted Athlone Town.

While a new club, many of Treaty’s side, including manager Tommy Barrett, are no strangers to League of Ireland football.

The Shannonsiders, who replaced Limerick FC as the Limerick representative in senior football, have an experienced squad, albeit with a point to prove.

And Barrett and co. managed to use that to inspire an unlikely playoff push with a side that mainly comprised of players from junior clubs in the mid-west and other, unproven League of Ireland talent, including Joel Coustrain and Tadgh Ryan – both of whom were in the UK before.

“There was a lot of talk about the playoffs very early on with the budget we had, and we are an amateur team,” Barrett told Pundit Arena.

“We had three weeks to prepare before the start of the season and I think it is a massive achievement for the players, the fans and the club [to get to the playoffs].

“With Treaty now we have generated a good board and we’re taking things slowly,” he added. “We probably overachieved this year, and things are going to be a lot more difficult for us next year, no matter what division we are in.

“That’s a long shot if we do go up, but [even] if we do stay in the First Division it will be tough.”

First Division Playoffs: Treaty United v UCD.

If Treaty do manage to secure an unlikely promotion to the top-flight, they will have to do it the hard way, taking on UCD in a two-legged affair.

The Students themselves are a real threat – scoring 55 goals in 27 games throughout the season. And they also possess three Ireland underage internationals in Colm Whelan, Liam Kerrigan and Evan Caffrey.

Whelan and Kerrigan were most recently called up to the last Ireland Under-21 squad, with Caffrey involved with the Under-19s.

But Barrett is committed to keeping with the principles that got his side to where they are today, on the cusp of an unlikely promotion attempt.

“We have a good squad and all of our players are of a similar standard,” he added. “They’re good, honest lads and they’ll get stuck in and they know their jobs.

“We’ll play the way we played all year, it’s no secret. We’ll look to hang in and see can we keep it tight and get a victory at the Markets Field – it’s important.

“We won’t change how we play, and our want to win. We’ll try to play and mix it up. There’s times that we play and times that we don’t. Our players know that and first and foremost we’ll try to go and win.”

In terms of team news for the first-leg, UCD welcome Kerrigan, Jack Keaney and Harvey O’Brien back from suspension. Treaty themselves welcome back Callum McNamara to the fold after he missed out on their last league game against Cabinteely on Friday.

First Division Playoffs: Bray Wanderers v Galway United.

In the night’s other first-leg action, Bray Wanderers will be hoping to kickstart their stuttering season into life when they welcome promotion favourites Galway United to the Carlisle Grounds.

The Seagulls come into the playoffs in the midst of a wretched run of form that has seen them lose their last three games in a row. They are likely to be without Dylan Barnett, while Ireland Under-21 keeper Brian Maher is a doubt with a facial injury.

As for the Tribesmen, they come into the game in a good run of form as they look to right the wrongs of last season’s playoff heartache against Longford Town.

Francely Lomboto and Ronan Manning are their sole absentees for Wednesday’s game in Co. Wicklow, as Gary Boylan, Ruairi Keating and Stephen Walsh return from suspension.

Both games will be available to stream on LOI TV at a cost of €5 per game – with both kicking off at 7.45 pm on Wednesday evening. The return legs will take place on Sunday, both at 3 pm.

