Ireland’s World Cup Qualifying Campaign: The three winners and three losers

Ireland’s World Cup campaign: A campaign of two halves.

Just like that, Stephen Kenny’s first campaign as Ireland boss has come to an end, with varying degrees of success throughout.

While it was a disastrous start for the Boys in Green, Kenny’s young guns impressed when it mattered most towards the latter end of the campaign.

Sunday evening’s win went some way to banishing the Luxembourg nightmare in March when it appeared that Kenny and his project was on borrowed time.

But the Boys in Green have recovered well from several knockbacks throughout, with young players and entertaining football being the order of the day since.

As a result, we have taken a look back on the campaign as a whole – reflecting on what went well, and what didn’t, since the campaign began in March.

Ireland’s World Cup campaign: The Winners.

Young guns.

To preface this, it is imperative that the contributions of all the players are touched upon. Since taking over, Kenny has overseen a radical shift in players being called up to the Irish set-up, and it is finally showing the fruits of its labour now.

But for players like Gavin Bazunu, Andrew Omobamidele, Josh Cullen, Adam Idah and Jason Knight, it has been a campaign where they have proved their worth to the cause.

Under the previous regime’s of Martin O’Neill and Giovanni Trappatoni, Ireland were often accused of not giving young players a chance when they should have. Kenny, however, has given those players the springboard they need.

Yes, at the start, results were nowhere near the level they should have been at. But, Ireland’s young players have taken on the mantle of the pressure required to play international football with ease since.

The future feels very bright now, as fickle as football is.

An Irish identity.

In 2018, Kenny spoke to the Irish Times before taking over as Ireland Under-21 boss – declaring that he would turn Ireland into a ‘really cohesive’ team.

“Do I think that I could take charge of the next generation of Irish players and turn them into a really cohesive team; combining the best virtues of Irish sides,” he said.

“The honesty, work-rate and passion that we’ve shown down the years – but introducing a more European style of play, a more fluid and expansive way? Yes, I do.”

And that, it appears he is doing. While not as open as may thought he may have been when taking over the job, Kenny has shown signs that he can build a side that is more than capable of competing in international football, despite obvious limitations.

With many of his players do not play in the Premier League on a consistent basis, they do, however, play with a freedom and identity of this new era. There is honesty, there is work-rate – in spades – and there is a passion. Kenny and his side are delivering in all of those areas.

The Spine.

With so many young players coming to the fore, it is easy to forget that the spine of this Irish side, who were also there under O’Neill and Trappatoni have also made telling impacts.

From the outset, it has been clear that Kenny was always going to lean on the more experienced players in his squad, and they have delivered in an emphatic fashion.

Shane Duffy, John Egan, Seamus Coleman, Matt Doherty and Jeff Hendrick have been immense in recent months for the Boys in Green, with the latter of which showing what the result can be when a manager has belief in his/her players’ abilities.

Duffy, of course, is enjoying a renaissance in his playing career after a horrific season on loan at Celtic, while John Egan has highlighted the absurdity regarding his lack of opportunities under previous regimes.

Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty are now working in tandem while playing in their natural positions – another issue that O’Neill nor even Mick McCarthy could solve.

Hendrick, however, has been a revelation since the September internationals. In truth, it is arguable that he has benefitted from a manager having belief in his ability once more.

Ireland’s World Cup campaign: The Losers.

The Pundits.

Since taking over as Ireland boss, Kenny has been the victim of some pretty personal jibes from former players, and pundits during his reign, but those calls are weakening in influence following each game.

While there are some who remain sceptical of the Kenny project, there is a widening sense that those contributions are becoming irrelevant when it comes to the narrative at play.

Granted, they may still have a point, but pundits such as Liam Brady and Richard Dunne – two brilliant servants in their own right for Ireland – seem like they have lost touch with reality to a degree with the Irish footballing public.

“I don’t know where the divisiveness comes from. We all want Ireland to win. When we’re commenting on the team, we’re commenting on what we see on the pitch. “There’s no agendas or nothing like that.” Richard Dunne on the debates around Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team.#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/K7iNy3cDub — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) October 12, 2021

There is a really strong feel-good factor about Kenny, and this Irish team, so the demand for change at such a time in some quarters is perplexing at the best of times.

Yes, results at the start should have been better, and yes, Irish football is at a low ebb, but the attacks on Kenny’s reign as Ireland boss are strange, and you get the sense some of which are getting personal at this stage.

The Old Tradition.

Under previous regimes, Ireland resorted to long-ball football and while, hard to beat, there was never really a sense of what the vision was going forward.

Yes, qualification was achieved for two major tournaments in the last decade, but there was never a sense of purpose or forward-thinking with Irish teams.

So much so that being outplayed by the likes of Georgia were becoming the norm, But thankfully, this is changing quicker than expected.

And yes, Ireland may still be pragmatic in ways, but there is a purpose in much of their play now. Goals are flowing, and there is no longer an ad-hoc nature to attacking play, and that is something that must be commended.

Granted, there is still work to do, but the foundations instilled by Kenny and co. will stand the test of time as the deficiencies in previous regimes are laid bare.

Short-terminism.

In September, a defiant Kenny revealed that ‘short-terminism brought Ireland nowhere’, and was especially damaging to the future of Irish football, and so it has proved.

At the time, Kenny was batting away questions surrounding his future as manager, suggesting that the tried and tested means of playing were doomed to fail. He is not wrong.

“There are a lot of people who aren’t (behind them) who say ‘that’s not your job to develop the game here, your job is just to win the next game’,” he explained in a passionate rant.

“That kind of near-sightedness doesn’t create anything, you might beat teams that you should beat but you’ll never beat the teams you strive to beat. You’re trying to build something tangible over a period of time and that can be successful.”

And the last few months have proved exactly that, with short-term thinking now in the rearview mirror as Kenny once again proved he is the man to take this young side forward as commits to martyring himself to the cause.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Ireland Football team, stephen kenny, world cup qualifiers