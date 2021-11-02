Three players likely to receive a call-up ahead of Ireland’s last World Cup qualifiers

The three call-ups Stephen Kenny might make in his latest squad announcement.

On Thursday afternoon, Stephen Kenny will name his Ireland squad for the upcoming international break.

With any hope of World Cup qualification long gone, the Boys in Green have still managed to show signs of progress in recent months, with a positive window in October easing the pressure on Kenny’s position as manager.

As a result, Ireland head into this window with a point to prove as they look for campaign defining back-to-back wins against Portugal and Luxembourg.

While results are relatively insignificant at this point in the context of World Cup qualification, they do matter in terms of building for the 2024 European qualifiers – and a few players can realistically stake their claim for a potential call-up this week.

Gavin Kilkenny.

Probably the most obvious of the three, but Bournemouth’s Gavin Kilkenny must be in with a serious shot of receiving his first senior Ireland call-up under Stephen Kenny.

While the last window came at a time when he wasn’t playing at club level, he did manage to turn in a strong display for the Under-21s in games against Luxembourg and Montenegro.

Following on from that, the former St Kevin’s Boys schoolboy sensation has become a near first-team regular in Scott Parker’s Bournemouth side who are top of the Championship, and unbeaten.

Kilkenny has been rightly praised for his contributions at club level by his manager, and it would be a major surprise to see him miss out on a call-up again – especially given Kenny’s preference to pick players based off form.

Jayson Molumby.

While he is by no means a stranger to international football, Jayson Molumby will be hoping that his form for West Brom will earn him another Ireland call-up this week.

Molumby missed out on the last international break due to suspension, but he also went through a run of little game time at the Hawthorns at that stage. He has, however, gone on to rectify that, playing a much larger role with his new club since joining on loan.

His manager, Valery Ismael has also namechecked him as an ever-improving player at the Hawthorns, and perhaps it was telling that the Baggies lost 3-0 when he, and Callum Robinson, were dropped to the bench last week against Fulham.

While he may have only missed that on the last window due to his suspension – along with Alan Browne – he has put the question marks well and truly away regarding concerns over his game time at club level. He seems to be a cert for another call-up on Thursday, along with Browne.

Darragh Lenihan.

He may miss out given Ireland’s strength in defence, but Blackburn Rovers’ Darragh Lenihan will be hoping that his recent good run of form in the Championship may force him into Kenny’s plans.

Ireland have three able-bodied defenders in Shane Duffy, John Egan and Andrew Omobamidele at the moment, but Lenihan may be an option given the injury suffered by Dara O’Shea in Faro during the 2-1 defeat to Portugal.

Lenihan, of course, has been called up before – making two appearances for the Boys in Green previously. In September, he was forced out of contention for the October internationals with a groin injury – although he wasn’t picked for the September qualifiers when available.

The former Belvedere schoolboy, now 27, was also named in the Championship team of the week over the weekend, something that will do his chances of a call-up no harm at all.

