Thomas Tuchel reveals Romelu Lukaku has apologised for his controversial comments on Chelsea

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has revealed that Romelu Lukaku has apologised for his controversial comments, and interview on Italian TV last week.

At his pre-match press conference ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Spurs in the Carabao Cup, Tuchel revealed that he has moved on from the Belgian international’s outburst.

In addition, the Champions League winning head coach revealed that he remains hopeful on Antonio Rudiger’s contract situation at the club, amid links suggesting he is on his way to Real Madrid.

“Romelu Lukaku apologised and he’s back in the squad,” Tuchel said at his pre-match press briefing.

“For me it was important to understand that it [the interview] was not intentional from Romelu. This is not as big as people want it to be – it’s not small but we can stay calm and accept his apologies.

“Romelu’s very aware of what happened and what he created. He feels the responsibility to clean the mess up. Maybe we’ll have a bit of smell from it, but he can handle it. He has no other choice – he’s our player.

“There are zero doubts to Romelu Lukaku’s commitment to the team. He is very committed. That’s why it so was so surprising. He never created any problem, he’s a very emotional guy. I hope the supporters can take this also and support the team. It’s time to move on.”

Thomas Tuchel issues Antonio Rudiger.

Amid the heavily Romelu Lukaku shaped discussion with the German boss, the Chelsea manager also revealed that discussions are ongoing with Antonio Rudiger regarding his contract.

“I can’t predict the future. I don’t know if his agents are talking with other clubs, now it’s possible,” Tuchel explained.

“I’m sure he knows how much I rate him – we are in communication with him, the club is trying the very best.”

Chelsea take on Spurs on Wednesday evening in the semi-final of the Carabao Cup, with a kick-off time of 7.45pm.

