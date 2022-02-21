Thomas Tuchel insists it is ‘not the time to laugh’ about Romelu Lukaku

Thomas Tuchel has been forced to defend his star striker.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has said that it is ‘not the time to laugh’ about Romelu Lukaku’s form at Stamford Bridge, amid his continued struggles in the Premier League.

On Saturday, Lukaku recorded a mere seven touches at Selhurst Park, but the Blues were able to pull out a narrow victory.

Despite that win, however, the Belgian forward has come in for heavy scrutiny – with Saturday’s game amplifying those well-placed concerns.

And speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League first-leg tie at home to Lille, Tuchel revealed his concerns about his striker.

“What can I do? I don’t know,” he explained. “We have to deal with it. The data is out there and the data speaks a certain language.

“He was not involved in our game, it’s sometimes like this. It’s, of course, not what we want or Romelu wants but it’s not the time to laugh about him and makes jokes about him.”

Later on in his press conference, Tuchel revealed that past histories of forwards struggling to make the grade at the club may also have an impact on Lukaku’s current issues.

“There is a history of strikers struggling at Chelsea so it may not be the easiest place in the world for strikers,” he added. “In my opinion, Chelsea are a team considered a strong defensive team, a physical team, that has a certain attitude when in competitive football.

“We demand a lot of our strikers in terms of defending, we want to be a physical, hard-working group that wants to play a physical game as well as a skilful game.

“We are on the subject and are well aware, but like always in football, it’s not just one reason to sort. It’s a complex sport and we will continue to play with faith, with a team effort, and it’s what we do.”

While the Blues have concerns surrounding the form of Lukaku, they do at least have an opportunity to put things right quickly.

On Tuesday night, Chelsea host French champions Lille at Stamford Bridge in the Champions League. Kick-off is at 8 pm.