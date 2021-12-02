Thomas Tuchel admits concern at Chelsea’s “lucky” win away to Watford

Thomas Tuchel left a concerned after Chelsea’s win against Watford.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admitted that he was left confused after his side stuttered their way to a 2-1 win away to Watford on Wednesday night.

The Blues failed to fire against the Hornets and they were fortunate to pick up three points against a side that could have won themselves.

Speaking after the game, Tuchel admitted that he was left concerned by his side’s showing on the road.

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea v Watford.

“(It was) very sloppy and it was a very unusual performance for us,” Tuchel said after the game. “I had the feeling we were not ready.

“I have to get the team ready and obviously I didn’t prepare them for what was coming because for the first time, we were completely underperforming as a team.

🗣️ “Obviously I didn’t prepare them for what was coming” Thomas Tuchel was baffled by Chelsea’s lacklustre display v Watford – despite earning all three pointspic.twitter.com/Mho53Frw5S — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 2, 2021

“We did not cope well with the first balls, we did not cope well with the pressure and we did not cope well with the second balls.”

Looking ahead

But despite the relatively poor showing from Chelsea on Wednesday night, they remain top of the Premier League following their win.

And that win sets them up nicely ahead of Saturday’s crunch London derby away to West Ham United at the London Stadium.

“It was a very unusual performance for us so I think today that I will not like to focus long on this match because we play on Saturday again and there are some reasons that did not make it easy for us,” Tuchel added.

“Watford played with a lot of enthusiasm and we struggled in the basics. I don’t know why but it was like this.

“We are in this together and we got a lucky win.”

