Thomas Tuchel brands Chelsea’s title hopes as ‘stupid’ after Brighton stalemate

It was a frustrating night for Chelsea.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has dubbed his side’s title chances as ‘stupid’, following their frustrating 1-1 draw at home to Brighton on Wednesday night.

Romelu Lukaku gave the Blues a first-half lead before they were pegged back at the death by a stunning Danny Welbeck header.

And following the Stamford Bridge stalemate, Tuchel all but ended the Blues’ title hopes in a remarkable post-match press conference, in which the German was left seething.

Thomas Tuchel calls Chelsea’s title hopes ‘stupid’.

“How should we be in it? We have seven Covid cases. We have five or six players out for six or more weeks. How should we compete in a title race?,” the ex-PSG boss said.

“Everyone else who has a full squad, everybody in training has the full power to come through this league.

🗣 “How should we compete in a title race? Everybody else who has a full squad, everybody in training and training every day in full power.” Thomas Tuchel is not happy with the circumstances stopping Chelsea from fielding their strongest side pic.twitter.com/zzs9iPXyqC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 29, 2021

“We would be stupid to think we can do it out of Covid and injuries and just play, and everybody would be stupid to do it without 23 fit players.”