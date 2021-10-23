Thomas Tuchel calls on Callum Hudson-Odoi to do more for Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel gave an honest take on Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has called on Callum Hudson-Odoi to become a more consistent performer for his side as lively winger struggles for game-time this season.

Hudson-Odoi started as a first-choice pick for Tuchel during the German’s early days at the club, but has failed to really nail down a starting position for the Blues since then.

Ahead of Chelsea’s lunchtime clash against Norwich City at Stamford Bridge, Tuchel explained that Hudson-Odoi needs to produce the goods over an extended period of time, and not just in singular games.

Thomas Tuchel on Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Hudson-Odoi comes into Saturday’s game with a point to prove in light of recent injuries to Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner, which may open up a space for him in the forward line.

“The only person who can decide this and answer this question is Callum,” Tuchel said.

“It’s as easy as that. Is there a turning point? OK, he needs to prove it.

“He needs to play the next 250 games on the highest level and then that was the turning point. But is it a turning point if he does a brilliant match tomorrow? No.

“It’s only a turning point if he makes it a turning point – and only if he does not only do one good match, one good half, 60 good minutes, but if he does it consistently.”

Tuchel lays down the challenge to Hudson-Odoi.

With that in mind, Tuchel has called on the Chelsea academy graduate to take whatever chance comes his way, and fight to keep that position his own.

“Once you do this you will have more minutes. Once you have more minutes you will maybe look back and say: ‘That was a turning point.’ You need to fight for it. You need to deserve it,” he stressed.

Thomas Tuchel has rejected suggestions that Chelsea’s injury crisis in attack can be a turning point for Callum Hudson-Odoi, saying that the winger will be on the right track only once he has produced 250 good performances in a row. pic.twitter.com/hMiGttkXPz — Frank Khalid (@FrankKhalidUK) October 23, 2021

“It must be a perfect fit in a perfect moment. Sometimes you need a bit of luck. But in the end the only person who can answer that question is Callum. And we will support him.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: callum hudson-odoi, Chelsea, Premier League