Thomas Tuchel provides update on Antonio Rudiger’s Chelsea contract situation

An interesting update on the Antonio Rudiger contract at Chelsea.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has pleaded for patience over Antonio Rudiger’s contract situation at the club, as he hopes for a ‘happy ending’ for the German.

Rudiger was in fine form for the Blues on Saturday, heading home from a sublime corner-kick to give Chelsea an early lead in a dominant 3-0 win away to Leicester City.

But he has still not signed a new deal with the Champions League holders, with his current deal set to expire at the end of the season.

Thomas Tuchel on Antonio Rudiger.

“Everyone wants him to stay, this is pretty clear,” Tuchel said after Saturday’s easy win on the road. “That is what I have said.

“Sometimes, there is a delay in these things, and there is obviously a delay. He knows what he has and which club.

"I'm happy with the effort, the quality. It was a deserved win." "We have to have a bit of patience, and hopefully a happy end."

“This is a fantastic club and league. He is a competitor. If we have a bit of patience hopefully there will be a happy ending.”

Chelsea.

But despite the considerable noise surrounding Rudiger at Stamford Bridge, it did little to deny Chelsea a totally deserved win.

Goals from N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic added to Rudiger’s earlier opener.

“I think we played a good game,” Tuchel added. “We created a lot of chances and half-chances. We were a little unlucky with some offside decisions sometimes.

“But like I have said before, I am happy if we create and never stop to create. We knew it wouldn’t be easy and we needed to be strong from the first to last minute.

“This is what we did and I am happy with the effort and quality. It was a deserved win.”

