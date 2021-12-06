Thomas Partey offers scathing assessment of his Arsenal performances

A very honest take from Thomas Partey.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has offered a scathing assessment of his own performances for the Gunners, admitting he must improve as a player.

Since joining the North London club, Partey has often flattered to deceive at times, and that appears to be something that he is aware of.

While struggling with injuries for most of his time at the Emirates Stadium, the former Atletico Madrid star has stressed the need for him to improve in regards to his focus in games.

Thomas Partey.

“I give myself four [out of 10], because there are moments I can really hurt the other team but there are also moments where I allow myself to lose focus and that’s when everything goes down,’ Partey told Sky Sports in a very honest interview.

“This is when you realise that you have to get better.

“From the start [of the Man United game] I had a couple of moments where I gave two balls away and someone watching on TV from home or in the stadium, it is normal that they see this.

🗣 “I would give myself 4/10” Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey rates his performances for #AFC since he joined the club…pic.twitter.com/ZAVZ96sJYu — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 6, 2021

“At the end, I have to be happy with some moments, I have to learn from the bad parts and try to do better. I think they demanded more and personally I know I can give more. I have to keep working and at the end I will get the results.’

“From the defence to the attack, I can help the team a lot,’ he added.

“I have to read more of the game. Now I am having a lot of continuous games, it is normal that some games, or some moments in the games, I will be down.

“With more games, with more confidence, I will be able to get to where I want to be.”

Arsenal travel to Everton on Monday night for a game that could see them help their dreams of Champions League football.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Arsenal, Premier League, Thomas Partey