Thomas Frank offers colourful reponse to Christian Eriksen links

Brentford boss Thomas Frank has explained, in rather colourful fashion, that he would be interested in signing Christian Eriksen for the club.

But Frank has claimed that he would only swoop for the Dane on one condition, and it is not what may have been expected.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, ahead of Brentford’s Premier League game against Manchester United on Wednesday night, Frank explained that if Eriksen was ‘not a d***head’, he would be willing to sign him.

Frank’s comments come just a day after it emerged that Eriksen was on the verge of making a sensational Premier League return to the Bees.

“It’s the same with all the big players; [Lionel] Messi, [Kylian] Mpabbe and [Christian Eriksen],” he said.

“All three of them, if they fill the criteria of not being d***heads, then they can play for us.”

“If they fit the criteria of no dickheads, then they can play for us” 😂 Thomas Frank responding to rumours of Christian Eriksen joining Brentford 👏 pic.twitter.com/p4xPI8Spgc — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) January 18, 2022

Frank’s comments, while colourful, offer an insight into how his side are functioning, and flourishing in the top-flight of English football.

Since making their bow in the Premier League, the Bees have rarely been found wanting, and are relatively safe in terms of the relegation battle.

Now 14th in the league table, a coup for Eriksen, despite the circumstances, would be a major one for the West London outfit.

At the moment, Eriksen has been training with a third-division Swiss side, in the hope of regaining match fitness to return to take his place among Europe’s elite.

Recently, after his collapse at Euro 2020, Eriksen left Inter Milan, after he was informed by the relevant health authorities that he would no longer be able to play for the club.

But should he join Brentford, it would signal Eriksen’s return to the Premier League, just a few short years after he left Spurs.

