Denmark star Thomas Delaney hits out at 2022 World Cup taking place in Qatar

The noise is starting to build ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Denmark talisman Thomas Delaney has hit out at the concept of the World Cup taking place in Qatar, claiming that ‘nobody thinks’ it is a good idea.

Delaney’s comments come just one year out from the start of the tournament in 2022.

The decision to award Qatar the hosting rights of the World Cup have been heavily criticised by most in the football world, amid a corruption probe within FIFA.

But it remains full steam ahead for the competition, with it set to begin next winter, as the world’s elite battle it out for the biggest prize in international football.

That, however, has not stopped the dissenting voices raising their concerns.

“None of us think it’s a good idea by any means,” Delaney told Danish TV.

“But it is currently structured that players have nothing to say. It’s about money, and so is the World Cup in Qatar.

“To me, it’s a bad idea in every way. And I wish it was held anywhere else.”

The 2022 World Cup will begin on November 18th, before then reaching its conclusion over a month later.

While the draw has yet to be made, Ireland, in fact will not take part in the competition after missing out on qualification.

But for Delaney and Denmark, they will be there, after they strolled through their qualifying group, as he, and his home nation continue to criticise Qatar hosting the competition.

