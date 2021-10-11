‘We are not robots!’ – Thibaut Courtois slams UEFA for making Nations League playoff take place

Courtois was not impressed after playing in Belgium’s Nations League game against Italy on Sunday.

Belgium and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois cut an irate figure on Sunday afternoon after his side were defeated in the third and fourth-placed playoff in the Nations League.

Rather than being upset at losing the game, Courtois took aim at UEFA for allowing the game to go ahead, with concerns over player welfare to the forefront of his complaints.

Belgium missed out on the Nations League final, won by France, after losing to Didier Deschamps side during a pulsating semi-final in Turin.

Thibaut Courtois on the UEFA Nations League: ‘It’s just a money game.’

Speaking after the game, the former Chelsea goalkeeper had plenty to say about the game being scheduled to take place.

“This game is just a money game and we have to be honest about it,” Courtois said after the game. “We just play it because for UEFA it’s extra money.

“Look at how much both teams changed [line-ups]. If both teams would have been in the final there would have been other players in the final playing.

“This just shows that we play too many games. They [UEFA] made an extra trophy [UEFA Conference League]… it is always the same,” he said.

“They can be angry about other teams wanting a Super League but they don’t care about the players, they just care about their pockets.”

Courtois is concerned about a lack of a break for players.

Next year, European football will have a condensed schedule once more, with the World Cup due to take place in November, while top-level football will continue until June.

With that in mind, the Belgian shot-stopper has claimed that ‘nobody cares’ about footballers when those decisions are being made.

“We are not robots! It’s just more and more games and less rest for us and nobody cares about us,” he added.

“Next year we have a World Cup in November, we have to play until the latter stages of June again. We will get injured! Nobody cares about the players anymore.

“Three weeks of holiday is not enough for players to be able to continue for 12 months at the highest level. If we never say anything it [will be] always the same.”

Read More About: Belgium, thibaut courtois, uefa nations league