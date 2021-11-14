TG4 praised for Women’s National League final day coverage as Shelbourne pip Peamount to the title

It was quite the night in the Women’s National League.

Shelbourne claimed the Women’s National League title on Saturday night after Peamount United collapsed in spectacular fashion at home to Galway WFC in front of the TG4 cameras.

The Reds went into the game knowing that they had to win to have any hope of winning the title, and they did, seeing off Wexford Youths at Tolka Park.

Noel King’s side, however, had to rely on a complete collapse from Peamount to win the title, with the West Dublin side losing 5-2 at home to Galway.

Peamount themselves raced into a 2-0 lead against Galway at Greenogue last night, with Aine O’Gorman and Tiegan Ruddy putting the hosts ahead.

James O’Callaghan’s side, however, were pegged back just before the break with goals from Emma Starr and Lynsey McKey.

It would get even better for the visitors as 17-year-old Shauna Brennan made it 3-2 in the 61st minute, before Julie-Ann Russell made it 4-2 with just over 15 minutes remaining.

And the plucky underdogs from the west made it five late on, with Abbie Callanan rounding off an incredible fightback.

While Shels could scarcely believe what was going on at Greenogue, they too had to hold out late on against Wexford Youths on home soil.

After racing into a 3-0 lead following goals from teenager Jessie Stapleton and Noelle Murray, a Kylie Murphy brace almost pegged Shelbourne back.

But King’s side held firm to secure an incredible league title on a night when it appeared incredibly unlikely they would be able to do so.

“It has been incredible since TG4 has come in,” Shels captain Pearl Slattery told the WNL Show.

“Even with the last day drama, everyone was buzzing. I was trying not to get buzzing by it because I thought it was still out of our reach. I couldn’t have seen Peamount slip up.

“The volunteers, TG4 and the FAI deserve a lot of credit. It’s exciting now for next year. Every league wants last day drama and this was just outside of everyone’s wildest dreams how it ended.

“I’m just delighted for everyone at Shelbourne.”

