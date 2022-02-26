Ireland U19 international Tayo Adaramola backed to reach next level with Crystal Palace

Some nice praise for Tayo Adaramola.

Crystal Palace U23s boss Paddy McCarthy has heaped praise on Crystal Palace full-back Tayo Adaramola, with the Ireland underage international continuing to impress at Selhurst Park.

Earlier this month, Adaramola made his senior debut for the Eagles, in their FA Cup win at home to League Two side Hartlepool Town.

And since then, he has retained his spot in the Palace first-team set-up, even if he has struggled for game-time at this level.

Speaking in the Palace matchday programme ahead of their home clash against Burnley, a game that ended in a 1-1 draw, McCarthy lumped praise on his Palace’s young starlet.

“When you see Tayo [Adaramola] in full flow, it can take your breath away,” he said. “But his stand-out quality is his attitude.

Tayo Adaramola’s mentality 👊 U23s boss Paddy McCarthy was full of praise for Tayo and the current crop in this week’s programme column 🤝 Pick up your copy before today’s first team game to read it in full 📖#CPFC pic.twitter.com/BGdZJOEQ4S — Crystal Palace F.C. Academy (@CPFCAcademy) February 26, 2022

“He loves the game, and he loves to improve. He loves the club, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of coaching him. I can’t imagine I’ll be working with him for much longer.”

It is not only McCarthy who is acutely aware of Adaramola’s ability, Palace boss Patrick Vieira is too.

Speaking in the aftermath of their FA Cup win against Hartlepool, Vieira showered the Dubliner with praise.

Any excuse to share this Tayo Adaramola stunner 👌 Watch the U18s live from 11:20am (GMT) on our official YouTube channel 👉 https://t.co/zhJpuMgsq7#CPFC | https://t.co/utMcYSDkhb pic.twitter.com/s1eFWttHiN — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 20, 2021

“He is a young player so full of energy,” Vieira said. “He likes to go forward and has been doing well with the academy.

“This was the right time to give him a couple of minutes. He was close to scoring his first goal.”

