Ireland U19 international Tayo Adaramola backed to reach next level with Crystal Palace

by Andrew Dempsey
Crystal Palace U23s boss Paddy McCarthy has heaped praise on Crystal Palace full-back Tayo Adaramola, with the Ireland underage international continuing to impress at Selhurst Park.

Earlier this month, Adaramola made his senior debut for the Eagles, in their FA Cup win at home to League Two side Hartlepool Town.

And since then, he has retained his spot in the Palace first-team set-up, even if he has struggled for game-time at this level.

“When you see Tayo [Adaramola] in full flow, it can take your breath away..”

Speaking in the Palace matchday programme ahead of their home clash against Burnley, a game that ended in a 1-1 draw, McCarthy lumped praise on his Palace’s young starlet.

“When you see Tayo [Adaramola] in full flow, it can take your breath away,” he said. “But his stand-out quality is his attitude.

“He loves the game, and he loves to improve. He loves the club, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of coaching him. I can’t imagine I’ll be working with him for much longer.”

It is not only McCarthy who is acutely aware of Adaramola’s ability, Palace boss Patrick Vieira is too.

Speaking in the aftermath of their FA Cup win against Hartlepool, Vieira showered the Dubliner with praise.

“He is a young player so full of energy,” Vieira said. “He likes to go forward and has been doing well with the academy.

“This was the right time to give him a couple of minutes. He was close to scoring his first goal.”

