Irish eligible wing-back Taylor Gardner-Hickman stars in big West Brom win

Irish eligible Taylor Gardner-Hickman turned in a scintillating display for West Brom on Saturday lunchtime, helping the Baggies to a 2-1 win on the road.

Gardner-Hickman, who is eligible to play for the Boys in Green through his grandparents who are both Irish.

The wing-back has previously been a part of Ireland U19 squads in the past, and is understood to be in the process of acquiring an Irish passport.

That process, however, has been delayed significantly due to the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Starting just his second senior league game this afternoon, the wing-back turned in a mightily impressive display for West Brom against Coventry in their 2-1 win.

He was also named as Sky Sports Man of the Match, and this comes at an exciting time for the teenage star.

In the game itself, the wing-back made 64 touches, 24 successful passes, 28 opposition half passes and two blocks in a big win for the Baggies.

The result also eased the pressure on West Brom boss Valerien Ismael who has seen his side stutter in recent weeks, but a win away to promotion rivals Coventry has gone some way in easing that.

Speaking after the game, the former Bayern Munich praised his side for ‘getting back on track’ in their promotion hunt.

“It was a great team performance. We’re delighted to be back on track with these three points,” he explained.

“We know that we can beat anyone in this league. We have to stay focused on our job.

“We have to build momentum now. The most important thing is Reading at home next week and I’m delighted I have a whole week again to prepare the team.”

Elsewhere in the game, Ireland international Callum Robinson grabbed an assist, while midfielder Jayson Molumby missed out.

