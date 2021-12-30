Ireland underage international pens new long-term deal with West Brom

The Ireland U19 international is continuing to impress for West Brom.

Ireland U19 international Taylor Gardner-Hickman has put pen to paper on a new long-term deal with West Brom until the end of the 2025/26 season.

Gardner-Hickman, who is a left-sided player by trade, has impressed for the Baggies this season, and qualifies to play for Ireland through his grandparents.

The 20-year-old is, however, waiting on an Irish passport to come through before he can play for the Ireland U21s, but it appears that is a formality at this stage.

And after a brilliant start to the season for the 20 year-old, the West Brom academy graduate has penned his first long-term deal at the club, keeping him there until 2026.

“This is great news,” said West Brom boss Valerien Ismaël.

“Taylor is the beginning of the project from when I came in; to link the academy to the first team. We wanted to create a pathway and Taylor is the first player me and my staff have been able to bring through.

A new deal for the birthday boy! 🎁 Taylor Gardner-Hickman has signed a contract extension which runs until the summer of 2026! ✍️ — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) December 30, 2021

“We hope and we want more players to follow this pathway – but this is a great statement from Taylor with this commitment to the club.

“Now, I am looking forward to working with him. It’s great news for everyone at the club.

“Taylor has shown already that he plays without fear, that he has a great attitude and mentality. He represents exactly what we want to see from young players. He’s hungry, he has desire, he’s fearless. He also has a lot of quality.

“After Dara O’Shea, I think he is the second one with the same profile and I’m delighted to be able to work with him in the years to come.”

Since making his first-team debut for the Baggies, the young wing-back has excelled in a disappointing campaign so far for the club.

West Brom, however, are just five points off the top of the Championship table, in fourth position.

